Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Cherryville, NC📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
910 Delview Road
910 Delview Road, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house available - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with eat-in kitchen. Large lot close to shopping and convenient to downtown.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
507 Fitzhugh Street
507 Fitzhugh Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths Duplex In Cherryville NC - Duplex apartment in Cherryville NC with 3 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
301 S Vivian St Apt 2
301 Vivian St, Cherryville, NC
1 Bedroom
$450
360 sqft
Apartment available, lawncare included, 1 bedroom apartment, does not have a washer/dryer hook up, Heat/air is a window unit, Gas range, Water/sewer is included and paid by owner, Electric/Trash pickup tenant pays city of Cherryville.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
205 Putnam St
205 Putnam Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
3/2 in City of Cherryville, NC - Rent: 900.00 Deposit: 912.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat & Air Applications: 55.
Results within 1 mile of Cherryville
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
205 Bud Black Rd
205 Bud Black Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Bud Black - Property Id: 235457 Rent to own. $6500 down $800 monthly for 12 years only Land/Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235457 Property Id 235457 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610695)
Results within 10 miles of Cherryville
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1912 Kings Rd
1912 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2 close to downtown Shelby and Hwy 74 - Rent: 1500.00 Deposit: 1512.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/2 bath The home has Central Gas Heat & Air Applications: 55.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2151 Startown Road
2151 Startown Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute 2 bedroom house Lincolnton No HOA regulations - (RLNE5127051)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1240 Garrison Lane
1240 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
901 sqft
1240 Garrison Lane, CC15E, Lincolnton NC - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with range, refrigerator, tile floors in kitchen, laminate in living room, carpet in bedrooms, patio, and mini blinds.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
706 E MARION ST 2
706 East Marion Street, Shelby, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 MARION STREET APARTMENTS - Property Id: 283411 MARION STREET APARTMENTS - TOTALLY REFURBISHED BUILDING AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SHELBY - 2BR 1 BA Apartment is approximately 1000 sq ft and comes with your own private screened
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
828 Oak St
828 Oak Street, Bessemer City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 828 Oak St in Bessemer City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3001 Wesley Lane
3001 Wesley Lane, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Great 3 BR, 2BA rental in established Lincolnton neighborhood. Open floorplan makes for great entertaining. Easy care flooring with tile throughout common areas and laminate in bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
808 North Carolina 161
808 North Carolina Highway 161, Bessemer City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1452 sqft
Charming white farmhouse style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, minutes from Downtown Bessemer City! Recently updated flooring and paint throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
103 North Shore Court
103 Northshore Ct, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
North Shore Court Penthouse 3 bedrooms/2 full baths newly remodeled. Lake views from every window! Kitchen offers new cabinets and granite with wide open views to dining and den area.
1 of 12
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Davis Street
115 Davis Street, Lincolnton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent.
1 of 9
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
1808 Riveria Drive
1808 Riveria Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
3/1 House Available Now - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style house Amenities: Range, refrigerator Washer/Dryer hookup Central heating and air Carport Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, water Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed No Pets
1 of 11
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1232 Garrison Lane
1232 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
1232 Garrison Lane, CC15A, Lincolnton NC - You will love this end unit townhouse apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cherryville rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
Some of the colleges located in the Cherryville area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cherryville from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Huntersville.