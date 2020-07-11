Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Charlotte, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Charlotte apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Sharon Woods
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1348 sqft
Beautiful kitchens with modern backsplash tile, modern electric stove, dishwasher and granite countertops. Apartments include lush carpeting, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
The South End
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,140
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Barclay Downs
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,290
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,685
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
35 Units Available
The South End
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
58 Units Available
Newell
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
100 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
5 Units Available
Ashbrook - Clawson Village
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1105 sqft
Four-story apartment complex with balconies, located in the middle of Charlotte's Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Ceiling fans, steel appliances, and controlled access. Community room with TVs. Close to Park Road Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
College Downs
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,141
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Fourth Ward
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,163
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Starmount Forest
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1153 sqft
Located in the Starmount Forest community, close to I-485 and just 11 miles from downtown Charlotte. Apartments feature deluxe amenities like 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and fireplaces. Luxury features like valet services and dog park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
45 Units Available
Myers Park
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,275
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1257 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
22 Units Available
Elizabeth
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
23 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
33 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
24 Units Available
Fourth Ward
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$976
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
Wesley Heights
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,175
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
25 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
18 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
73 Units Available
Dilworth
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1065 sqft
Homes with programmable thermostats, 10-foot ceilings and kitchen islands in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a fitness center, among other amenities. Less than 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
18 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$805
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
The South End
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,279
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1354 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Dilworth
Greenside
1315 Harding Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,118
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1041 sqft
This charming community is near the parks including Little Sugar Creek. Homes feature granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site yoga, pool, gym, and fire pit.
City Guide for Charlotte, NC

"Little Charlotte, she's as pretty as the angels when they sing. I can't believe I'm out here on her front porch in this swing, just a swingin'." (John Anderson - "Swingin'").

Also known as "The Queen City", the "The Wasp's Nest", and "City of Churches", on first glance, Charlotte seems to have multiple personality syndrome. It is at once a home for the prestigious and notorious, the modest and flamboyant, the religious and the recidivists. Despite this schizophrenic tendency, most neighborhoods still have the southern comfort of a small-town atmosphere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Charlotte? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Charlotte, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Charlotte apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Charlotte apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCharlotte 3 BedroomsCharlotte Accessible ApartmentsCharlotte Apartments under $800Charlotte Apartments under $900
Charlotte Apartments with BalconyCharlotte Apartments with GarageCharlotte Apartments with GymCharlotte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCharlotte Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCharlotte Apartments with ParkingCharlotte Apartments with Pool
Charlotte Apartments with Washer-DryerCharlotte Cheap PlacesCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Furnished ApartmentsCharlotte Luxury PlacesCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte