219 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC

Finding a Place to Live

Neighborhoods is Rock Hill are largely split into subdivisions and gated communities with names like Sweetwater Plantation, Amber Ridge, Wedgewood, Hidden Forest, Riverwood, Brittany Meadows, and Taylor Oaks – the standard something pleasant followed by a body of water or type of flora. The majority of these communities have created neighborhood associations and tend to be safer than other parts of town. Many have established neighborhood watch programs and if you are looking at relocating to the area, it would be wise to investigate these options.

Many of the subdivisions are filled with owner-occupied homes, however, rentals are still available and property management companies can direct you to the areas that fit you best. Outside the gated communities and townhouse subdivisions, crime rates tend to be higher and it is important if you are considering them to consult a crime map. The city has a valuable crime data resource here. You should click.

Below, the crime rates are narrowed down to a few distinct regions.

North and Northwest Rock Hill

This is the safest part of Rock Hill by far. In the Northern tip of the city you have the neighborhood of India Hook. Though this area still only rates a 9 on a national index of 100, it is, gulp, the best in town. Newport and the McConnell’s Highway neighborhoods offer comparable crime rates. Heckle Boulevard crosses Main Street in this part of town and is considered safe here too (It is further south by Ogden and Crawford Roads that Heckle gets spottier). In the east, there is also a tiny pocket of town called Lesslie that has lower crime rates. Much of the existing crime in these parts of town are property-related rather than violent. Prices will be a little higher here but most consider it worth the cost for the peace of mind.

South and East Rock Hill

These two sections of town fall into the mid-crime range. They are certainly not the most violent or crime-ridden parts of town but also not rated the safest. In the south you have the Smith/Ogden neighborhood. In the deep east you have Friendship, which looks like an upside down hook on the map. Much of the crime in these parts of town is burglaries and auto theft but you also find assault and violent crime. Both areas will give you moderate crime rates at moderate prices.

Downtown and Central Rock Hill

The central section of Rock Hill is without a doubt the most dangerous part of town. Violent crime rates are highest in the City Center region, as well as by Winthrop University and Oakland Avenue. In these areas, in addition to car break-ins and property crimes, you find assaults, rapes and murders. As you get out to places like Dave Lyle Boulevard, Boyd Hill, Mexico, Saluda Road and Albright Road, crime decreases but only slightly. While there are decent places to live here, each should be examined through this lens. The advantage in this part of town is of course cheaper rent and possibly an HBO series on location coming to you. It's best to look elsewhere if you can afford it.