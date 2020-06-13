Apartment List
/
NC
/
salisbury
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, NC

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
502 West Cemetery Street
502 West Cemetery Street, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1752 sqft
Corner lot with front porch and hard-wood floors. Attached car-port and outbuilding.Large House for this Rent! New AC installed, Clean and Comfortable! Great Location for walking to shop, Hospitals, Easy town bus ride. NO SECTION 8.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Salisbury
1 Unit Available
423 Lafayette Street
423 East Lafayette Street, Salisbury, NC
Studio
$2,200
6000 sqft
Clean open warehouse space with heavy power, offices and dock high and drive in overhead doors. Perfect space for light manufacturing, dry storage and other warehouse uses.

1 of 5

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
619 Bringle Ferry Road
619 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Be the first to see this Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. Located in Salisbury. Close to I-85 and N.Long St . Available for a December 1, 2019 Move - In.
Results within 1 mile of Salisbury

1 of 3

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
297 Village Creek Way
297 Village Creek Way, Rowan County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Beautiful finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your newer home before they are all gone. The homes are close to down town Salisbury and i85. Minutes from everything, shopping, dining and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Salisbury

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
808 N. Long Street
808 North Long Es Street, East Spencer, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
808 Long Street, Salisbury NC 28144 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Basboard Heat, Window Air Conditioning, No Pets & No Smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5431608)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 N Main St, Unit 1
405 N Main St, China Grove, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
650 sqft
405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.
Results within 10 miles of Salisbury

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Jamestown
1 Unit Available
642 Wilson Street
642 Wilson Street, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
This is one side of a charming duplex. The whole duplex has been fully renovated with new paint, laminate flooring, updated windows, updated fixtures, new counter tops and so much more. Open and airy. Tons of natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
406 Terrace Drive
406 Terrace Drive, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
245 Kimball Street
245 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 E. Main St.
102 Main Street, Cleveland, NC
Studio
$1,000
3 bed 2 bath Cleveland NC - pretty 3 bed 2 bath house in Cleveland, near Salisbury NC (RLNE5830949)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Idlewood Drive
214 Idlewood Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1342 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse in quiet residential neighborhood - Well maintained brick townhouse with detached back carport located in quiet, mature residential subdivision. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 1340 heated sf. 1 bdrm/1 bath down, 2 bdrms/1 bath up.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1983 Clear Brooke Drive
1983 Clear Brooke Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
803 Laura Avenue
803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
403 Helen Street
403 Helen Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kannapolis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and unfinished basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1746 Mission Oaks Street
1746 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1427 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
559 Walter Street
559 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Brand new construction duplex unit that is move in ready! This unit features a fully updated feel with a spacious floor plan, brand new carpet, new appliances and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Spacious bedrooms and located on a quiet street.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1860 Duke Adam Street
1860 Duke Adam Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
398 N Cannon Boulevard
398 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$2,500
1624 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR BUSINESS! Brick bldg with front office, reception, and multi-purpose room. New flooring, office carpet, front reception commercial vinyl plank, rear area commercial vinyl flooring. Bathrooms remodeled with all new fixtures.

1 of 13

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
Harbour Towne
1 Unit Available
858 Anchor Way Northeast
858 Anchor Way Northeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located close to I-85 and nearby lakes! Walk in to a cozy open living area and galley style kitchen with nice appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1012 McLain Road
1012 Mclain Road, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1064 sqft
3bd/1ba House off Hwy 29 and walking distance to shops and restaurants - 3 bed 1 bath house only a few hundred feet off Hwy 29 so it is very easy to get to anything in Kannapolis including the I85.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1829 Mission Oaks Street
1829 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1129 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,129 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Median Rent in Salisbury

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Salisbury is $694, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $815.
Studio
$634
1 Bed
$694
2 Beds
$815
3+ Beds
$1,104
City GuideSalisbury
Greetings and salutations, Salisbury, North Carolina apartment hunters, and welcome to the one-stop online shop for all your leasing needs! Situated in the heart of the Piedmont Region 20 miles north of Concord, Salisbury is an historic little city that serves up some of the most affordable rentals you’ll find in the entire Tar Heel State. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the pride of Rowan County? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this nifty li...
Life in Salisbury

A little money goes a long way in Salisbury, where one bedroom apartments and studios are frequently available for $500 or less, and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) family-sized rentals rarely cost more than $800 (you really couldn’t spend a grand on a rental in Salisbury if you tried to). Pet-friendly apartments are easy to come by – same goes for short-term lease deals – so no matter what your renting needs may be, there’s a perfect apartment somewhere in Salisbury for peeps like you!

Just because an apartment in Salisbury won’t cost you an arm and a leg doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to enjoying some super sweet amenities, though. Many apartments come equipped with top-notch amenities, such as an including in-unit washer and dryer, Jacuzzi, patio/balconiey, pool, gym, and clubhouse. Just arm yourself with proof of income, banking info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to commit to a leasing deal, and you’ll be living the good life in Salisbury before you know it!

You should spend some time in a neighborhood, during both day and night, to get a feel for its vibes and its residents before signing a lease.

Even though Salisbury is your quintessential Southern small town, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in the city for fun and games. A history enthusiast’s paradise, Salisbury is home to dozens of historic sites, museums, and buildings that are spread throughout the city’s ten distinct historic districts. Other attractions include a smattering of parks, trails, eateries, corner bars, and unique shops in the downtown district. Whether you’re single or married, a night owl or an early riser, you’ll find plenty of options to keep yourself entertained while living the good life in Salisbury.

So what’s the holdup? Start clicking away for your future stomping grounds, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Salisbury?
In Salisbury, the median rent is $634 for a studio, $694 for a 1-bedroom, $815 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,104 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Salisbury, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Salisbury?
Some of the colleges located in the Salisbury area include Catawba College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Livingstone College, York Technical College, and Guilford College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Salisbury?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Salisbury from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and Rock Hill.

Similar Pages

Salisbury 3 BedroomsSalisbury Apartments with Parking
Salisbury Dog Friendly Apartments
Salisbury Pet Friendly Places