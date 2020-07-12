/
/
/
provincetowne
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:30 PM
173 Apartments for rent in Provincetowne, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, yoga studio and billiards table. Within a short distance of I-485 for convenient transportation. Near Ballantyne Country Club.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11810 Chelton Ridge Ln
11810 Chelton Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1905 sqft
11810 Chelton Ridge Ln Available 08/01/20 Ballantyne Area - Great Ballantyne Location, minutes from I-485 & Rea Rd. Convenient to Stone Crest Shopping Center, with Movies, Dining & More.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10735 Essex Hall
10735 Essex Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1947 sqft
- (RLNE4471859)
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1830 sqft
Fabulous Upscale Townhome with Fenced-In Patio, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, Great Room with Fireplace, Big Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite, Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub, Double Vanity.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9115 Ardrey Woods Drive
9115 Ardrey Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
3035 sqft
Tenant-occ, apps encouraged, no showings before 8/29. Stunning Ballantyne Home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with fenced yard and 2 car garage right at 3000 sq ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
16512 Kettlewell Lane
16512 Kettlewell Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1657 sqft
Great home with excellent location currently tenant occupied. Open floor plan features a kitchen with center island, eating area, living room with fireplace and a half bathroom on main level.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7420 N Rea Park Lane
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1775 sqft
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9124 Redmond Trace Road
9124 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1836 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1631688 A charming rental home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 3 beds, 2.
1 of 3
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
9456 Graywell Lane
9456 Graywell Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1794 sqft
Location Location!BALLANTYNE LIVING- This Charming &Bright 2 Story Spacious Home got all the pristine features to appreciate! Luxurious Living Room, corner gas fireplace to enjoy family time around!Kitchen with raised cabinetry,tile splash & all
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9737 Woodend Court
9737 Woodend Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Single Family Home in Blakeney - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in South Charlotte just off Ardrey Kell Road. The home is single story with an upstairs bonus room over the garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln
9629 Elizabeth Townes Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1287 sqft
New carpets coming soon! Sweet Ballantyne Townhome. 1 car garage with private patio out back. Large kitchen area with plenty of cabinets. Breakfast or dining space.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9527 Mitchell Glen Dr
9527 Mitchell Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3210 sqft
Pristine Ballantyne Home in the heart of Blakeney. Grand 2-story entry foyer, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Over 3200 Sq Ft with Large 2 car garage. Office or Den on main level. Sweet Sunroom with Huge windows.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
17237 Baldwin Hall Drive
17237 Baldwin Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2326 sqft
Ballantyne Special!This Spacious 4bed home is located in Southampton community with convenient distance to Charlotte's Best Schools.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
8114 Noland Woods Drive
8114 Noland Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2841 sqft
Gorgeous large brick home, granite kitchen, ceiling fans, trey ceilings, recessed lights, SS LG kitchen appliances, heating/cooling system in 2016, garage keypad and remote, large fenced-in yard, 2-car garage, gas fireplace, big master bath, walk-in
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McAlwaine Preserve Ave 9217
9217 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
9217 Mcalwaine Preserve...Blakeney Preserve...Avail for July - 3 bed 2.5 bath town home located in Blakeney Preserve. 2 car garage unit. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, granite counter tops. Half bath down. 3 bed with 2 bath upstairs.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6840 Guinevere Drive
6840 Guinevere Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3018 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Cady Lake Subdivision. Two Story Great Room with fireplace that is open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Formal Living Room & Dining Room. Office or bonus room downstairs.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12749 Bullock Greenway Boulevard
12749 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1911 sqft
Desirable Blakeney Area Townhome. Entry level host rear load over sized 1 car garage with tons of storage space off ally way. Peaceful den for a private office or sitting room & Powder room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10901 Princeton Commons Drive
10901 Princeton Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2061 sqft
Tenant occupied, apps encouraged, no showings before 8/6. Check website for availability before showing. End unit town home located in the heart of Ballantyne! Soaring 2-story great room with fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
12237 Bay Tree Way
12237 Bay Tree Way, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
2020 sqft
Do not miss out on the amazing opportunity to have the best of both worlds – location and a stunning home! This newly renovated classic 2-story home on a third of an acre is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, in the popular Raeburn community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1827 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome! Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
7152 Powder Mill Pl.
7152 Powder Mill Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2220 sqft
This hard-to-find brick home is located in the desirable Ballantyne area! Upgrades include chair rail molding, recessed lighting, and beautiful wood laminate flooring. The 2220 sq. ft.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
16623 Commons Creek Drive #156
16623 Commons Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1679 sqft
Spacious town home in a desirable Ballantyne Area. Open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops , stainless steel appliances & lots of cabinet space. Upstairs bedrooms have lots of natural light , large walk in closets.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCWeddington, NCPineville, NCWaxhaw, NCStallings, NCMonroe, NCBelmont, NC