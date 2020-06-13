/
/
lake norman of catawba
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC📍
1 Unit Available
7714 Keistler Store Rd
7714 Keistler Store Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
7714 Keistler Store Rd Available 07/06/20 Fantastic Two Bedroom Townhouse with Bonus Room - Come see this remodeled townhouse with beautiful, brand-new granite countertops and LVT wood flooring! This home offers a fabulous bright white kitchen, huge
1 Unit Available
7831 Spinnaker Bay Dr. # 107
7831 Spinnaker Bay Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
922 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Waterfront condo on Lake Norman- boat and jet ski slip! - This south facing condo provides an excellent view of Lake Norman from the well appointed two bedroom two bath condo. Beautifully fully furnished waterfront condo.
1 Unit Available
4155 Slanting Bridge Rd
4155 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/30/20 3 bed 2 bath in Sherrills Ford - Property Id: 127879 Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sherrills Ford. Covered,front and rear porches, extra large carport, paved drive and private.
1 Unit Available
3974 Kimberly Place
3974 Kimberly Place, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Come view this amazing Duplex, all new floors and paint. Large deck, very private. New Photos coming soon. NOTE: Photos are of a previously redone unit and will look very similar in upgrades/updates.
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
1 Unit Available
7593 Monbo Rd
7593 Monbo Road, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1977 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Land - Property Id: 245435 Newly renovated home including new laminate flooring and new paint and fixtures throughout. New fans and lighting. Open floor plan with lots of living area.
1 Unit Available
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
1 Unit Available
218 Wood Duck Loop
218 Wood Duck Loop, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2446 sqft
218 Wood Duck Loop; Large private and wooded lot. - Move in ready spacious home on large private and wooded lot with limited seasonal views of Lake Norman. Nice large covered rocking chair style front porch.
1 Unit Available
8577 Unity Church Rd
8577 Unity Church Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
8577 Unity Church Rd Available 07/05/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bath Ranch Home in Denver - Fantastic, renovated three bedroom, two bath ranch home.
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
202 Welton Way
202 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1056 sqft
Morrison Plantation Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in Morrison Plantation. Gas fireplace in living room. Fenced backyard. One car garage. Close to restaurants, shopping, recreational areas, No pets (RLNE2844239)
1 Unit Available
110 Foster Ferry Dr.
110 Foster Ferry Rd, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, never lived in home. Lots of room for entertaining and nice sized yard. Home is just about ready to occupy. This remarkable residence has an outstanding sitting front porch and concrete drive and sidewalk.
1 Unit Available
208 Chuckwood Lane
208 Chuckwood Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
208 Chuckwood Lane Available 07/15/20 Two story A frame home in Mooresville - Two story A frame home located near The Pointe. Large, private fenced backyard. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Master bedroom has walk out balcony.
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
139 Springwood Lane
139 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
139 Springwood Lane Available 07/14/20 1200SF 2BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 1 Car Garage (RLNE5849062)
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
195 Clusters Circle
195 Cluster Circle, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1527 sqft
195 Clusters Circle Available 07/14/20 1527SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5849063)
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
169 Singleton Rd
169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
121 Coronilla Road
121 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3368 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Morrison Plantation
1 Unit Available
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
145 E Beacon Drive E
145 Beacon Dr, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1782 sqft
Call Owner @ 980-428-3733 for appointments. Its a Brand New Townhome Unit #1007E
1 Unit Available
111 Lynnbrook Ln
111 Lynnbrook Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
WATERFRONT home with DOCK in Mooresville! Rare opportunity for waterfront living on a deep cove with covered dock and large pie ~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you
1 Unit Available
105 Lake Top Lane
105 Laketop Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1392 sqft
Three bedroom two bathroom house located in West Iredell. The house has hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a large fenced back yard. Gravel driveway and carport for parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Norman of Catawba rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Norman of Catawba area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Norman of Catawba from include Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Concord, Rock Hill, and Huntersville.
