Last updated June 13 2020

61 Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC

3 Units Available
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr, Statesville, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover this beautiful suburb right outside of Charlotte with Signal Hill.

1 Unit Available
126 Canada Drive
126 Canada Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Be this first to live in this beautiful newly built ranch home with golf course views in Larkin. Fantastic open concept floor plan with gas fireplace in family room. Stainless appliances, granite counters in light, bright kitchen.

1 Unit Available
412 Reynolda Drive
412 Reynolda Drive, Statesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
862 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style home located in Statesville! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home features beautiful wood floors and tile. Bathroom has tile surround and updated fixtures. Kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space.

1 Unit Available
205 Armfield Street
205 Armfield Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1258 sqft
***Available Now*** Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow with covered rocking chair porch. This home features 1.258 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
116 Quail Springs Road
116 Quail Springs Rd, Statesville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,849
2440 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
1308 Forest Park Drive
1308 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1485 sqft
Lovely updated all brick three bed, two bath ranch. Pet Friendly! All breeds welcome. You'll love the modern kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless appliances.

1 Unit Available
307 N Center Street
307 North Center Street, Statesville, NC
Studio
$2,900
3000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN STATESVILLE!! Former South State Bank space for lease.

1 Unit Available
318 Brevard Street
318 Brevard Street, Statesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1420 sqft
This charming ranch style home has been recently renovated and updated. This home features a cozy interior.

1 Unit Available
1411 Forest Park Drive
1411 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2451 sqft
Lovely brick home in peaceful wooded setting with tons of space. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
639 Harrison Street
639 Harrison Street, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1340 sqft
Cute front porch welcomes you to this remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom in established neighborhood. Convenient to shopping dining and Interstates 77 and 40.

1 Unit Available
732 Brevard Street
732 Brevard Street, Statesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1118 sqft
Great house with a spacious backyard. Easy access to highway and local roads. Minutes from downtown Statesville.

1 Unit Available
619 S Carolina Avenue
619 Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
Lovely ranch home open design. Fully Furnished. Perfect for corporate rental or temporary living. Newly remodeled one level ranch home with country kitchen. Full kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops.

1 Unit Available
925 Thomas Street
925 Thomas Street, Statesville, NC
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
Location, Location! 1500 Sq Ft Medical Office. Brand New HVAC, 5-yr old Roof, 3 Baths, 3 Exam Rooms, Built-ins, Sinks, Reception Area, Storage, Break Area, Etc. Unit Next Door is Available too! Low HOA fee of $350 per year.

1 Unit Available
734 Ferndale Drive
734 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 734 Ferndale Drive in Statesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Statesville

1 Unit Available
116 Setter Court
116 Setter Court, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1370 sqft
Fully Renovated Ranch on large lot in great Cul-de-sac location. Pet Friendly. All breeds welcome. Enjoy the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Luxury vinyl plank wood flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Statesville

1 Unit Available
2268 Wilkesboro Hwy
2268 Wilkesboro Highway, Iredell County, NC
Studio
$2,900
5000 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! Great place to worship! Property was previously used as a church. Building has over 5,000 sq ft, several classrooms, office space, three bathrooms, kitchen area and a large sanctuary with wired sound system & a raised platform.

1 Unit Available
329 Knox Farm Road
329 Knox Farm Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1566 sqft
SPACE SPACE SPACE!! Enjoy this charming 3 Br./2Ba. home on large lot. Approximately 1 acre of the 5.1 acres is usable land. Home has a fenced yard, deck, porch and a garage shop with extra storage.

1 Unit Available
749 Houston Road
749 Houston Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
- Beautiful home in process of a full remodel. Owner is hoping to have the residence ready by end of April (ish).This property has a country setting with porches and lots of old farm house living charm.

1 Unit Available
110 Foster Ferry Dr.
110 Foster Ferry Rd, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, never lived in home. Lots of room for entertaining and nice sized yard. Home is just about ready to occupy. This remarkable residence has an outstanding sitting front porch and concrete drive and sidewalk.

1 Unit Available
105 Lake Top Lane
105 Laketop Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1392 sqft
Three bedroom two bathroom house located in West Iredell. The house has hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a large fenced back yard. Gravel driveway and carport for parking.

1 Unit Available
124 Doe Run Ln
124 Doe Run Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2873 sqft
NOTE *** This home is not furnished*** This gorgeous brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood, and offers a huge yard and two garages, one attached and one detached that hold two cars each! There is a spacious bonus room over the detached

1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Master Suite with lake views.

1 Unit Available
169 Branchwood Road
169 Branchwood Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1299 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom two bathroom home located in North Iredell. The house has all new appliances, fresh coat of paint, and is move in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Statesville
20 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.

Median Rent in Statesville

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Statesville is $701, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $827.
Studio
$648
1 Bed
$701
2 Beds
$827
3+ Beds
$1,112
City GuideStatesvilleWelcome to Smalltown, USA! Statesville, located in the middle of the state of North Carolina, is a pleasant community. This apartment guide should give you a decent insight into the local renter life. You might not be a local yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn the local ropes.
Life in Statesville
Statesville is centrally located at the intersection of Interstates 77 and 40, which makes it a fairly convenient commute to many other larger North Carolina cities. The town itself is a little over 40 miles from both Charlotte to the south and Winston-Salem to the east. Largely a safe, tight-knit, and family-friendly community, Statesville was the recipient of the 1997 and 2009 National Civic League’s All-America City Award.

To the east of the city center and Interstate 77, between Salisbury Highway and Interstate 40, there is plenty of new development in the form of cheap apartments and townhomes. These rentals come with tons of amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse.

North and south of the city center, you’ll find more settled communities. Homeowners dominate the real estate market around here, though, so it might be a bit harder to find yourself a rental. You may find the occasional rental property in a small apartment complex or house for rent. In particular, north Statesville around the Crossroads Center mall has a number of rentals available in both older and newer buildings. Prices in these areas are slightly higher than other Statesville neighborhoods.

If you’re dead set on moving in to west Statesville, check out the area west of the airport along Hickory Highway. Here, you can finddesirable apartment rentals and rental homes.

Because it’s a small community, you may have trouble finding apartment rentals under special circumstances. For instance, furnished apartments and short-term leases are harder to come by in Statesville. Some new developments may accommodate these special circumstances, but you should allow yourself plenty of time to locate them. However, many Statesville apartment rentals are pet friendly, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a home for your four-legged friend.

So welcome to Statesville! Enjoy all that this friendly community has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Statesville?
In Statesville, the median rent is $648 for a studio, $701 for a 1-bedroom, $827 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,112 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Statesville, check out our monthly Statesville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Statesville?
Some of the colleges located in the Statesville area include Mitchell Community College, York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Statesville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Statesville from include Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Concord, Rock Hill, and High Point.

