61 Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC

Statesville is centrally located at the intersection of Interstates 77 and 40, which makes it a fairly convenient commute to many other larger North Carolina cities. The town itself is a little over 40 miles from both Charlotte to the south and Winston-Salem to the east. Largely a safe, tight-knit, and family-friendly community, Statesville was the recipient of the 1997 and 2009 National Civic League’s All-America City Award.

To the east of the city center and Interstate 77, between Salisbury Highway and Interstate 40, there is plenty of new development in the form of cheap apartments and townhomes. These rentals come with tons of amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse.

North and south of the city center, you’ll find more settled communities. Homeowners dominate the real estate market around here, though, so it might be a bit harder to find yourself a rental. You may find the occasional rental property in a small apartment complex or house for rent. In particular, north Statesville around the Crossroads Center mall has a number of rentals available in both older and newer buildings. Prices in these areas are slightly higher than other Statesville neighborhoods.

If you’re dead set on moving in to west Statesville, check out the area west of the airport along Hickory Highway. Here, you can finddesirable apartment rentals and rental homes.

Because it’s a small community, you may have trouble finding apartment rentals under special circumstances. For instance, furnished apartments and short-term leases are harder to come by in Statesville. Some new developments may accommodate these special circumstances, but you should allow yourself plenty of time to locate them. However, many Statesville apartment rentals are pet friendly, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a home for your four-legged friend.

So welcome to Statesville! Enjoy all that this friendly community has to offer!