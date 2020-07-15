/
77 Apartments for rent in Dallas, NC📍
106 N Davis Street
106 North Davis Street, Dallas, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Home in Dallas! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style home located in Dalls, NC. Small but spacious inside. Great sized kitchen for dinning and decently spaced living room for entertainment.
508 E Church Street
508 East Church Street, Dallas, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Completely new! Fresh paint, new flooring, new windows, all new fixtures, brand new stainless steel appliances. Great opportunity in the heart of Dallas. Near Windsor Park Shopping Center and Hwy 321.
806 Park Road
806 Park Road, Dallas, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1045 sqft
Come home to this cute two bedroom home in Dallas. The sunny eat-kitchen is spacious with room for two cooks! Two large bedrooms each have walk-in closets and share a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Dallas
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.
2623 Sherry Lane
2623 Sherry Lane, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. Living room has laminate flooring. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook-up in utility room. Large updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ridge Apartments in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home today at Georgetowne Woods in Gastonia, North Carolina. Stop by or give us a call to schedule a tour. Our team of professional leasing staff looks forward to serving you!
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walker's Ridge is a beautiful place to live and the only gated Community in Gaston County. Imagine your new home surrounded by mature trees and an upscale neighborhood. Live in luxury, comfort and convenience at every turn.
1072 Bolivia Dr
1072 Bolivia Dr, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1396 sqft
3BD/2.5BA in Highly Sought After Neighborhood - This 3 BD/2.5 Bath floorplan is located in the highly sought after community of Autumn Ridge. Master has vaulted ceiling and Deluxe Master Bath.
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.
410 N VANCE
410 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
410 N VANCE Available 08/12/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! - 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! (RLNE3704314)
824 Joselynn Dr
824 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
401 North Ransom Street
401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready! Professionally managed by SRP Management. Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable. Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.
1837 Adams Avenue
1837 Adams Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Two Bedroom / One Bath For Rent in Gastonia NC! MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This property has central A/C and washer/dryer hookup. The tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.
102 W. Second Avenue
102 West 2nd Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 2-story townhome in Historic Armstrong Apartment Building located near Downtown, Gastonia, NC. Fresh, environmentally friendly paint throughout along with hardwood flooring.
1003 W Mauney Avenue W
1003 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Very nice remodeled house, with new appliances,wood flooring,carpet in bedrooms,laundry room. Close to everything.This house will not last long.
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.
1138 W Airline Ave.
1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
2163 sqft
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 09/23/20 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! (RLNE4748325)
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dallas area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba College, and Catawba Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dallas from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Huntersville.
