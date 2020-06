332 Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis Neighborhoods

While Kannapolis overall has a rural feel to it, there are some 'hoods that are more modern and developed than others. Whether you want to be close to shopping centers or restaurants, or you prefer to not have a neighbor within a 10-mile radius, chances are there's a neighborhood perfect for you. Here's a quick summary on most of the different communities along with their ups and downs:

Centerview: The downtown area is a quaint walkable stretch of a few dozen city blocks, complete with shops and restaurants. Finding an apartment or even a rental home on a side street shouldn't be a problem here -- the vacancy rate has remained high for the past few years. If a factory job brings you to town, you'll be close to the textile mills here.

Cold Springs: Some residents consider this spot in eastern Kannapolis to be the best of all worlds. It's still a decidedly rural -- some might say bucolic -- area, but it's just minutes from neighboring Concord and it has I-85 running along its western border. These factors, plus a dearth in rental options and very reasonable rental rates, make Cold Springs the belle of the rental ball in Kannapolis.

Fisher Town: The sheer size of this community should make finding a place to rent -- or even rent to own -- a certainty. It's close to I-85 and considered one of the areas ripe for development in the next few years. Score a place here now, and you might find yourself surrounded by Starbucks and Walgreen's within the next five years.

Enochville: Most real estate is owned, not rented here, but you might be able to find that lone rental home if you search long and hard. Why would you want to go to all the trouble? Well, you'll pay shockingly little here and probably have a sizable yard to call your own. The trade off? You're a little off the beaten path here, but if you crave solitude, that might be yet another plus.

Shady Grove: In the geographic center of town, just west of downtown and Main Street, Shady Grove is an ideal place to find a smaller rental home or even an apartment in a small complex. Rents are reasonable, and vacancy rates are about average, so consider this your neighborhood when your long-shot dream neighborhood doesn't pan out.

Earnhardt Lake: Rental options are rare here on the town's far west side. You might be able to score a larger rental home, but you'll have to move quickly since rentals don't stay vacant for long at all. Stay on the southeastern side of this community to be near not only I-85, but Earnhardt Lake as well.