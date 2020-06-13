332 Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC

Moving to Kannapolis

Whether you plan on working in town or even in nearby Concord or Charlotte, you'll find getting to and around Kannapolis is easy -- Interstate 85 travels through the town. Once you're in town, finding an apartment should prove just as easy. That is, as long as you give yourself at least a few weeks to find your perfect pad. Keep your expectations in check -- you'll either find an apartment in a new and modern apartment complex, or a rental home, but not much is available in between these two extremes.

When you do go searching for a place, take the essential paperwork with you, including proof in the form of paycheck stubs that you'll be able to pay the rent each month. If you're moving with any kind of pet, make sure you're prepared to show up-to-date vet records, and to pay an extra pet security deposit in addition to the apartment's security deposit.