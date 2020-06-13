Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:09 PM

332 Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 South Ridge Ave - Old Office
1604 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$900
Very Nice Office space near Kannapolis w/ kitchen, bath, & front desk area - This office space has been completely remodeled with tile, laminate, stained/unstained concrete.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2535 Evermore Circle
2535 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1125 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Carriage House Drive
123 Carriage House Drive, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Updated 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Carriage House Community - This property is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Carriage House community located on S. Main Street in Kannapolis.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 Idlewood Drive
214 Idlewood Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1342 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse in quiet residential neighborhood - Well maintained brick townhouse with detached back carport located in quiet, mature residential subdivision. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 1340 heated sf. 1 bdrm/1 bath down, 2 bdrms/1 bath up.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midway West
1 Unit Available
1006 Richard Ave
1006 Richard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
1006 Richard Ave Available 06/15/20 Brand New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5805507)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midway West
1 Unit Available
1004 Richard Ave
1004 Richard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
1004 Richard Ave Available 06/15/20 1004 Richard Ave - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5805504)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2543 Evermore Circle
2543 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1983 Clear Brooke Drive
1983 Clear Brooke Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2550 No Mans Avenue
2550 No Mans Ave, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
Lovely NEW Construction. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Concord. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances , white cabinets, and hardwood floors. This home has carpet in all bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Jamestown
1 Unit Available
642 Wilson Street
642 Wilson Street, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
This is one side of a charming duplex. The whole duplex has been fully renovated with new paint, laminate flooring, updated windows, updated fixtures, new counter tops and so much more. Open and airy. Tons of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Moss Acres Court
1220 Moss Acres Court, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1130 sqft
Be the first to enjoy all the new upgrades. New floors, paint, kitchen, fixtures, deck, and AC. View the countryside from the kitchen window, yet only minutes away from I-85, Kannapolis, and Concord.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
406 Terrace Drive
406 Terrace Drive, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
582 Easy Street
582 Easy Street, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1080 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
245 Kimball Street
245 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
803 Laura Avenue
803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
403 Helen Street
403 Helen Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kannapolis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and unfinished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
726 Orphanage Road
726 Orphanage Road, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 726 Orphanage Road in Kannapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1746 Mission Oaks Street
1746 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1427 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
559 Walter Street
559 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Brand new construction duplex unit that is move in ready! This unit features a fully updated feel with a spacious floor plan, brand new carpet, new appliances and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Spacious bedrooms and located on a quiet street.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1860 Duke Adam Street
1860 Duke Adam Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$1,495
1224 sqft
Completely rehabbed - all new plumbing, electrical & lighting. Refinished hardwood floors. Perfect space for an attorney or insurance agent. Last tenant was an Attorney and was there for 30 years.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
398 N Cannon Boulevard
398 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$2,500
1624 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR BUSINESS! Brick bldg with front office, reception, and multi-purpose room. New flooring, office carpet, front reception commercial vinyl plank, rear area commercial vinyl flooring. Bathrooms remodeled with all new fixtures.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1012 McLain Road
1012 Mclain Road, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1064 sqft
3bd/1ba House off Hwy 29 and walking distance to shops and restaurants - 3 bed 1 bath house only a few hundred feet off Hwy 29 so it is very easy to get to anything in Kannapolis including the I85.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2643 Wind Song Ct
2643 Wind Song Court, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1274 sqft
Great 2 Story Single-Family home it features 4 beds, 2 baths, a great layout, beautiful large yard, and a storage unit in the back yard. No pets. Self Show Property Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Median Rent in Kannapolis

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kannapolis is $692, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $808.
Studio
$625
1 Bed
$692
2 Beds
$808
3+ Beds
$1,089
City GuideKannapolis
"Every time I think I smell that sweet southern rain, it takes me to a station on the long black train. I wanna hear the wind blow, and feel the earth move below me despite of all the good times, I gotta rest my soul. So I'm gone, yes I'm gone, gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong" - (Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina")

The 20th largest city in North Carolina, Kannapolis is still very much a rural oasis, even though it's less than 30 minutes from Charlotte. The Cannon Mills Corporation -- for which the town was named -- was founded in 1887. Kannapolis citizens were essential to the mill's towel production (brands included Fieldcrest, Royal Velvet and Cannon) until the plant's closing and demolition in the last few years. Even today, the city's origins as a mill town can still be felt, as can the hole that the plant's closing has left, which goes to show Kannapolis holds onto its roots.In its place, though, the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC), a private-public venture involving many of the state's major universities and private investment, opened on the plant's site, heralding in a new era of research and revitalization for the town.

Moving to Kannapolis

Whether you plan on working in town or even in nearby Concord or Charlotte, you'll find getting to and around Kannapolis is easy -- Interstate 85 travels through the town. Once you're in town, finding an apartment should prove just as easy. That is, as long as you give yourself at least a few weeks to find your perfect pad. Keep your expectations in check -- you'll either find an apartment in a new and modern apartment complex, or a rental home, but not much is available in between these two extremes.

When you do go searching for a place, take the essential paperwork with you, including proof in the form of paycheck stubs that you'll be able to pay the rent each month. If you're moving with any kind of pet, make sure you're prepared to show up-to-date vet records, and to pay an extra pet security deposit in addition to the apartment's security deposit.

Kannapolis Neighborhoods

While Kannapolis overall has a rural feel to it, there are some 'hoods that are more modern and developed than others. Whether you want to be close to shopping centers or restaurants, or you prefer to not have a neighbor within a 10-mile radius, chances are there's a neighborhood perfect for you. Here's a quick summary on most of the different communities along with their ups and downs:

Centerview: The downtown area is a quaint walkable stretch of a few dozen city blocks, complete with shops and restaurants. Finding an apartment or even a rental home on a side street shouldn't be a problem here -- the vacancy rate has remained high for the past few years. If a factory job brings you to town, you'll be close to the textile mills here.

Cold Springs: Some residents consider this spot in eastern Kannapolis to be the best of all worlds. It's still a decidedly rural -- some might say bucolic -- area, but it's just minutes from neighboring Concord and it has I-85 running along its western border. These factors, plus a dearth in rental options and very reasonable rental rates, make Cold Springs the belle of the rental ball in Kannapolis.

Fisher Town: The sheer size of this community should make finding a place to rent -- or even rent to own -- a certainty. It's close to I-85 and considered one of the areas ripe for development in the next few years. Score a place here now, and you might find yourself surrounded by Starbucks and Walgreen's within the next five years.

Enochville: Most real estate is owned, not rented here, but you might be able to find that lone rental home if you search long and hard. Why would you want to go to all the trouble? Well, you'll pay shockingly little here and probably have a sizable yard to call your own. The trade off? You're a little off the beaten path here, but if you crave solitude, that might be yet another plus.

Shady Grove: In the geographic center of town, just west of downtown and Main Street, Shady Grove is an ideal place to find a smaller rental home or even an apartment in a small complex. Rents are reasonable, and vacancy rates are about average, so consider this your neighborhood when your long-shot dream neighborhood doesn't pan out.

Earnhardt Lake: Rental options are rare here on the town's far west side. You might be able to score a larger rental home, but you'll have to move quickly since rentals don't stay vacant for long at all. Stay on the southeastern side of this community to be near not only I-85, but Earnhardt Lake as well.

Living in Kannapolis

Thanks to the area's pleasant weather (OK, yes the summers can get a tad humid, but as a trade-off, winters are usually mild) getting out to enjoy Kannapolis' parks and greenways can and does happen throughout the year. Spend the afternoon in Veteran's Park or North Cabarrus Park, or visit the site named for native son Dale Earnhardt. The Dale Earnhardt Plaza on Main Street between A and B Streets features a 900-pound, nine-foot-tall bronze statue of the NASCAR legend and is surrounded by walkways and gardens. The plaza and statue are filled with symbolic Earnhardt details, including the seven steps leading down into the plaza, which represent his number of championship victories. Also, the walkway surrounding the Plaza is shaped to mimic a racetrack, and the benches along the walk are grouped in sets of three, which was his car number.

Kannapolis is very much a car town, so don't sell the Honda before moving here. While the downtown area is a nice walkable area, unless you work from home or just a few blocks away, you'll need to drive to work or depend on the public bus service that services the area. Stay away from Idiot's Circle just off Main Street on weekend nights, as that's where local teens still drive around and socialize.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kannapolis?
In Kannapolis, the median rent is $625 for a studio, $692 for a 1-bedroom, $808 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,089 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kannapolis, check out our monthly Kannapolis Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kannapolis?
Some of the colleges located in the Kannapolis area include York Technical College, Guilford College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kannapolis?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kannapolis from include Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and Rock Hill.

