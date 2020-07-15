/
27 Apartments For Rent Near York Technical College
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Rock Hill
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Downtown Rock Hill
139 Main
139 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, spacious apartments with large windows, 10-foot ceilings, and plank wood flooring. Located in downtown Charlotte, close to cultural attractions like the Old Town Amphitheater. Controlled access, private balconies, and tiled backsplashes in kitchens.
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with spectacular finishes. Enjoy a fitness center and two courtyards on site. Close to Winthrop University. Easy access to I-77. Near Rock Hill Galleria for convenient shopping.
864 McNair Street
864 Mcnair Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway.
1748 Chamberside Drive
1748 Chamberside Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1228 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Nice Townhome Located in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms (Both Located Upstairs -Master Suites), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher.
1157 Cedar Grove Lane
1157 Cedar Grove Lane, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1157 Cedar Grove Lane Available 07/17/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Large Fenced In Backyard! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, kitchen, & breakfast area. There is central A/C & gas heat.
Winthrop University
917 College Ave Ext
917 College Avenue Ext, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
917 College Ave Ext Available 07/20/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute House within walking distance to Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, Living Room (Fireplace non operational), Eat In Kitchen with Range,
625 Atherton Way
625 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
625 Atherton Way Available 07/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, SC , 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher.
1255 Eden Terrace
1255 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1255 Eden Terrace Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located across the street from Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC, Very Convenient to I-77.
1448 Turnstone Court
1448 Turnstone Court, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1760 sqft
1448 Turnstone Court Available 08/28/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Two Story House Located in Ausprey Point Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC 3 Bedrooms, 2.
116 North Wilson Street
116 North Wilson Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
116 North Wilson Street Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home, Close to Winthrop! - This home features 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom & is located very close to Winthrop University! It has a living room, dining room, kitchen, and large sized rooms
417 Kimbrell Street
417 Kimbrell Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
417 Kimbrell Street Available 05/20/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House! - Conveniently located near Dave Lyle Blvd and Downtown Rock Hill is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and electric stove.
1141 Eisenhower Road
1141 Eisenhower Road, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1141 Eisenhower Road Available 07/24/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home - Prime Location!! This property is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home within walking distance to Winthrop Park and Cherry Park.
857 Bradley Street
857 Bradley Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 Bedroom Home Near Winthrop Lake - Conveniently located near Cherry Park, Winthrop Park, and Cherry Road is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and laundry area with washer and dryer connections.
868 Bradley Street
868 Bradley Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
868 Bradley Street Available 07/27/20 2 Bedroom in College Park - Located near Winthrop is this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home. The home has hardwood flooring throughout with vinyl. Kitchen appliances include a stove and refrigerator.
Seventeen Acres
504 Orchard Lane
504 Orchard Lane, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
504 Orchard Lane Available 08/22/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located close to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range & Refrigerator. No Smoking/No Vaping.
1106 Cherry Meadow Lane
1106 Cherry Meadow Lane, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Exclusively Offered By Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Duplex Located in Rock Hill, close to Winthrop and I-77, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Back Deck. No Smoking.
Cherry Park
717 MILTON AVE. APT. A
717 Milton Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
- WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF WINTHROP COLLEGE, STARBUCKS, AND SEVERAL RESTAURANTS. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5471007)
Richmond Drive - Beaty Estate
1046 Richmond Drive
1046 Richmond Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Ranch Brick Home Located in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room with wood burning fireplace, Den, Eat In Kitchen with Range and Refrigerator. Sun Room/Florida Room. 1 Car Carport.
517 South Jones Avenue
517 South Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1084 sqft
3 bed 1 bath home located in Rock Hill. Single family home. Living room and separate dining room. 1 full bath. Laundry hook ups. Fenced in back yard. Shed in rear of the property NOT for tenant use. Off street parking.
405 S Jones Street
405 S Jones Ave, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute House Located Downtown in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room (Fireplace is Non-Operational), Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range. Corner Lot Single Family Only. No Smoking/No Vaping.
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
$3,500
3750 sqft
Commercial building on .44 acres available for Lease Minimum 1yr.This location has everything you could ask for, high traffic count, high visibility, easy access from I-77, walk-ability to Downtown District, ample parking and outside space.
