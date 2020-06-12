8 Apartments for rent in Gaffney, SC

/
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
201 Chandler Dr. Unit 6D
201 Chandler Dr, Gaffney, SC
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Lovely home! - This first floor unit is right next to parking! Freshly painted and easy access! Delightful walk-in closet in master bedroom with a second closet! Clean updated bathroom and kitchen. Cute window from kitchen to living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
315 Vernon St
315 Vernon Street, Gaffney, SC
2 Bedrooms
$795
Historic District - No college students. Hardwood floors, flat large yard in Historic District separate laundry room and nice front porch walk to parks, library, and more....
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
213 College Dr
213 College Drive, Gaffney, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
Historic home with lots of space - Hardwood floors, wrap around porch and more historic charm. Large kitchen with pantry, large dining room and separate laundry room. Walk to parks, town and more.
Results within 5 miles of Gaffney
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
228 Garden Lakes Dr
228 Garden Lakes Dr, Cherokee County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Gorgeous short term fully furnished home close to Charlotte and Spartanburg! - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath completely furnished home located in Blacksburg, Sc.
Results within 10 miles of Gaffney
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1905 Prentice Drive #5
1905 Prentice Drive, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home for Rent - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home for lease in Shelby NC. Comes with the Living Room and kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Electric Baseboard heat and window a/c unit. (RLNE5709419)
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
330 Mitchell St.
330 Mitchell Street, Clifton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$725
1400 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778586)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
2453 Nixon Drive
2453 Nixon Drive, Cleveland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
2/2 county setting outside Shelby - Rent: 625.00 Deposit: 637.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 2 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat / Air Applications: 55.
Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
117 Diploma Drive
117 Diploma Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, in Shelby- Available Now! This home is move in ready! - Total Electric - Pets Not Allowed -Appliances can be used at tenants expense, they will not be replaced or maintained by the owner.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gaffney rentals listed on Apartment List is $810.
Some of the colleges located in the Gaffney area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gaffney from include Charlotte, Greenville, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Huntersville.
