3 Apartments for rent in Mocksville, NC

713 E Lexington Road
713 Lexington Road, Mocksville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
This property is newly renovated, new paint, new stainless kitchen appliances, vinyl plank flooring.
150 E Lexington Road
150 East Lexington Road, Mocksville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This property is for commercial use with live in quarters. The main living quarters has Heat Pump with Central AC. The garage has a Heat Pump but is not working-tenant is allowed to have repaired.
Results within 10 miles of Mocksville
Bermuda Run
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$845
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
