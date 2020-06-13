101 Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC

Renting in Monroe

A large majority of the residences in Monroe are single-family homes, but there has been a recent surge in the number of high-rise complexes popping up across town. If renting an apartment in Monroe is your goal, now's the time to do it. Right now.

Bargain Hunt Finding a pad that will win your wallet's full approval is not going to prove too difficult. It helps to think of your house-hunting mission as a bargain hunt. Take your time to shop around and search for the best deals. Visit several rental properties so you can compare the rents and utilities offered. Check the classified ads in your local newspapers, and use the services of online rental companies to help you in your search.Go to a realtor only if your present search has left you with no leads.

Study the contract Once you've selected a rental home in Monroe, examine the existing contract or create a new contract with your landlord. Getting it checked by your lawyer might be a smart move. Read the terms and conditions carefully. (You'll know you've done a good job when you can quote the contract. OK, that's a bit too much. But you get the point.) Also make sure your landlord cannot raise your rent during the term of the lease.

Repairs While your landlord is responsible for ensuring that your rental housing in Monroe is maintained and hooked up to all the necessary utilities such as water, heating, and electricity, discuss who will be responsible for cosmetic repairs such as a paint job. Get this agreement in writing as well.