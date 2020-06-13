101 Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC📍
Named after the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, the town of Monroe is blessed with a lush landscape that boasts rolling hills and winding roads that give way to breathtaking views. The climate in Monroe is very favorable and allows its residents to enjoy all types of outdoor recreation throughout the year, be it hiking down greenways or horseback riding along trails. Known for its equestrian industry, Monroe is also home to one of the nation's best horse racing steeplechase courses.
A large majority of the residences in Monroe are single-family homes, but there has been a recent surge in the number of high-rise complexes popping up across town. If renting an apartment in Monroe is your goal, now's the time to do it. Right now.
Bargain Hunt Finding a pad that will win your wallet's full approval is not going to prove too difficult. It helps to think of your house-hunting mission as a bargain hunt. Take your time to shop around and search for the best deals. Visit several rental properties so you can compare the rents and utilities offered. Check the classified ads in your local newspapers, and use the services of online rental companies to help you in your search.Go to a realtor only if your present search has left you with no leads.
Study the contract Once you've selected a rental home in Monroe, examine the existing contract or create a new contract with your landlord. Getting it checked by your lawyer might be a smart move. Read the terms and conditions carefully. (You'll know you've done a good job when you can quote the contract. OK, that's a bit too much. But you get the point.) Also make sure your landlord cannot raise your rent during the term of the lease.
Repairs While your landlord is responsible for ensuring that your rental housing in Monroe is maintained and hooked up to all the necessary utilities such as water, heating, and electricity, discuss who will be responsible for cosmetic repairs such as a paint job. Get this agreement in writing as well.
Of the many neighborhoods in Monroe, these are a few of the most attractive and welcoming to renters:
Fairview A large proportion of the residents in Fairview have resided here for more than five years. This gives the neighborhood strong stability. Should you decide to take up a studio apartment in Fairview, you will find that many of your neighbors have their own inside jokes, having grown up together.
Griffith Rd/Lancaster Avenue: With almost 40 percent of local commuters spending under 15 minutes traveling to work, Griffith Road has one of the shortest commutes to work and also has a high walkability ranking. For those of you looking to start exercising again, there couldn't be a greater motivation to ditch the car and rent an apartment here.
Bakers: With a low vacancy rate, the demand for rental apartments and single-family homes is high around these parts. A great locality, Bakers is a neighborhood that has a number of parks and open grounds in close proximity. Should you choose to move here, know that all these facilities will come at the price, as every good thing does.
The rolling pastures, green trails, and active downtown life make Monroe the unique amalgamation that it is. The daily farmer's market and the historic Main Street provide a shopping experience that is uniquely Monroe-esque. Community events widely celebrate the different heritages and cultures of the people of Monroe and include, among others, the June Home and Garden Tour, the Downtown Cruise-In, the Open Air Market, and the annual Blooming Arts festival.