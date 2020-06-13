Apartment List
/
NC
/
monroe
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Monroe, NC

📍

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4705 Pickford Court
4705 Pickford Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1583 sqft
Lovely home on .32 acres in cul-de-sac with fenced backyard. Master on main level with 2 secondary rooms upstairs. Master bath with separate garden tub and shower and large walk in closet. Upstairs rooms both have large walk closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2138 Vecchio Drive
2138 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2126 Vecchio Drive
2126 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2120 Vecchio Dr
2120 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1923 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4608 Winterberry Lane
4608 Winterberry Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,226 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1612 Winthrop Lane
1612 Winthrop Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1340 sqft
This spectacular ranch home features a split bedroom plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, breakfast bar. gas fireplace. Large back yard with huge expanded deck for entertaining your guests, front porch..So many features to enjoy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2305 Lexington Avenue
2305 Lexington Avenue, Monroe, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2605 sqft
Welcome!!!! This lovingly maintained home is equipped with 4BR, 2.5BA waiting just for you....features bonus room which could be used as 4th bedroom/playroom, 2 car garage, great fenced back yard. Lawn care is included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
402 Alexander Street
402 Alexander Street, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home near everything in Monroe. Minutes to 74. Beautiful newly tiled bathroom and hardwoods throughout living space. Includes washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2538 Carroll Street
2538 Carroll Street, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
Totally refurbished home in desirable Monroe location, near shopping, Target, Starbucks, McAlisters...all within a short walk (or drive). Please take the opportunity to view the photos. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
516 Benton Street
516 Benton Street, Monroe, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
806 sqft
Older home with new replacement windows, new roof, new gas wall heater, new plumbing supply lines. Fresh Paint on Interior and new Rug in Living room . Clean. Perfect for single person or couple.

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
2908 Earlymist Court
2908 Earlymist Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1523 sqft
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
602 S Sutherland Avenue
602 South Sutherland Avenue, Monroe, NC
Studio
$2,800
2760 sqft
Medical office building next to Atrium Hospital (Monroe) FOR LEASE. Perfect for 1-3 doctors and support staff. Well appointed. Easy. Convenient.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2424 Damascus Drive
2424 Damascus Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1920 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1031 Counselors Dr
1031 Counselors Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Very cute and well maintained ranch home located in Cornerstone Subdivision with Approx 1225 sq ft, two car garage, great room with gas fireplace, TV niche and surround sound.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2819 Helms Pond Road,
2819 Helms Pond Road, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
2819 Helms Pond Road, Monroe NC 28110-8867 - 2819 Helms Pond Road, (RLNE5743070)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included. Faux window blinds and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
309 Dexter Place
309 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1312 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,312 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2511 Bonterra Blvd
2511 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2560 sqft
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5901 Autumn Trace Lane
5901 Autumn Trace Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1127 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Median Rent in Monroe

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Monroe is $836, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $975.
Studio
$755
1 Bed
$836
2 Beds
$975
3+ Beds
$1,314
City GuideMonroe
"Let me take you to a corner of this world that we call free. It's Monroe, North Carolina." (- Malvina Reynolds and Pete Seeger, "The Story Of Old Monroe")

Named after the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, the town of Monroe is blessed with a lush landscape that boasts rolling hills and winding roads that give way to breathtaking views. The climate in Monroe is very favorable and allows its residents to enjoy all types of outdoor recreation throughout the year, be it hiking down greenways or horseback riding along trails. Known for its equestrian industry, Monroe is also home to one of the nation's best horse racing steeplechase courses.

Renting in Monroe

A large majority of the residences in Monroe are single-family homes, but there has been a recent surge in the number of high-rise complexes popping up across town. If renting an apartment in Monroe is your goal, now's the time to do it. Right now.

Bargain Hunt Finding a pad that will win your wallet's full approval is not going to prove too difficult. It helps to think of your house-hunting mission as a bargain hunt. Take your time to shop around and search for the best deals. Visit several rental properties so you can compare the rents and utilities offered. Check the classified ads in your local newspapers, and use the services of online rental companies to help you in your search.Go to a realtor only if your present search has left you with no leads.

Study the contract Once you've selected a rental home in Monroe, examine the existing contract or create a new contract with your landlord. Getting it checked by your lawyer might be a smart move. Read the terms and conditions carefully. (You'll know you've done a good job when you can quote the contract. OK, that's a bit too much. But you get the point.) Also make sure your landlord cannot raise your rent during the term of the lease.

Repairs While your landlord is responsible for ensuring that your rental housing in Monroe is maintained and hooked up to all the necessary utilities such as water, heating, and electricity, discuss who will be responsible for cosmetic repairs such as a paint job. Get this agreement in writing as well.

Neighborhoods in Monroe

Of the many neighborhoods in Monroe, these are a few of the most attractive and welcoming to renters:

Fairview A large proportion of the residents in Fairview have resided here for more than five years. This gives the neighborhood strong stability. Should you decide to take up a studio apartment in Fairview, you will find that many of your neighbors have their own inside jokes, having grown up together.

Griffith Rd/Lancaster Avenue: With almost 40 percent of local commuters spending under 15 minutes traveling to work, Griffith Road has one of the shortest commutes to work and also has a high walkability ranking. For those of you looking to start exercising again, there couldn't be a greater motivation to ditch the car and rent an apartment here.

Bakers: With a low vacancy rate, the demand for rental apartments and single-family homes is high around these parts. A great locality, Bakers is a neighborhood that has a number of parks and open grounds in close proximity. Should you choose to move here, know that all these facilities will come at the price, as every good thing does.

Living in Monroe

The rolling pastures, green trails, and active downtown life make Monroe the unique amalgamation that it is. The daily farmer's market and the historic Main Street provide a shopping experience that is uniquely Monroe-esque. Community events widely celebrate the different heritages and cultures of the people of Monroe and include, among others, the June Home and Garden Tour, the Downtown Cruise-In, the Open Air Market, and the annual Blooming Arts festival.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Monroe?
In Monroe, the median rent is $755 for a studio, $836 for a 1-bedroom, $975 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,314 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Monroe, check out our monthly Monroe Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Monroe?
Some of the colleges located in the Monroe area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, and Johnson C Smith University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Monroe?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monroe from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments