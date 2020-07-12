159 Apartments for rent in West Sugar Creek, Charlotte, NC
Thinking about calling this sweet neighborhood home? Here's what you need to know about finding a place in West Sugar Creek:
When Should I Start Looking?
This area is in demand, so start your search for an apartment to rent about four to six weeks out from your proposed move-in dat . Your search won't take too terribly long, since there's a variety of places to call home in West Sugar Creek.
Where Should I Look?
The West Sugar Creek neighborhood has apartment rentals throughout town, but you'll find deals in the central and southern parts of the neighborhood. Enjoy some extra space with three-bedroom houses for rent.
What You Need to Move
You'll need the usual things to secure a house rental or an apartment in West Sugar Creek. Bring your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck stub. When you're serious, you'll need a cashier's or bank check. Expect to plunk down first month's rent and that good old security deposit, plus a little extra if you're bringing a pet.
The areas within West Sugar Creek all have their own distinct amenities and advantages.
Westside: Closest to outdoor recreation areas and very stroll-able.
Northeast: East of West Sugar Creek Road and north of W.W.T. Harris Boulevard, this area is near most of the notable restaurants.
Southwest: Rental rates are some of the lowest in the neighborhood and closer to the University campus.
Even though West Sugar Creek is on the smaller side, there's still plenty to keep you occupied. If shopping is your guilty pleasure, West Sugar Creek has the basics, but Charlotte is the big shop stop. You can stay satiated at Anthony's Caribbean Caf, the place to be happy, not worry and enjoy the primarily Jamaican conch fritters and Cuban roast pork. Zaxby's is an all-American eatery, where you can choose from fresh salads, fingers, wings and sandwiches for a relaxing pit stop.
Puckett's Farm Equipment has cold brews and some of the hottest music in North Carolina. There's live bluegrass, NASCAR on the big screens, open mic nights and dancing 'til the cows come home.
Most people can grasp what a Greenway is, but Dirtways? Turns out it's all in how you use the dirt in the Greenways until the city can get around to planting grass. These trails give users a more natural experience, like a chance to play in the mud puddles, jump small creeks in a single bound and hide in the tall grass around Walker Branch and McDowell Creek.
There's less dirt but more wet stuff on the Catawba River, gateway to the boat launches and canoe and kayak put-ins for the 1,107 acres of McDowell Nature Preserve. Take time for some peaceful fishing, camping and meandering on the seven miles of hiking trails.