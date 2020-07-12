159 Apartments for rent in West Sugar Creek, Charlotte, NC

Thinking about calling this sweet neighborhood home? Here's what you need to know about finding a place in West Sugar Creek:

When Should I Start Looking?

This area is in demand, so start your search for an apartment to rent about four to six weeks out from your proposed move-in dat . Your search won't take too terribly long, since there's a variety of places to call home in West Sugar Creek.

Where Should I Look?

The West Sugar Creek neighborhood has apartment rentals throughout town, but you'll find deals in the central and southern parts of the neighborhood. Enjoy some extra space with three-bedroom houses for rent.

What You Need to Move

You'll need the usual things to secure a house rental or an apartment in West Sugar Creek. Bring your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck stub. When you're serious, you'll need a cashier's or bank check. Expect to plunk down first month's rent and that good old security deposit, plus a little extra if you're bringing a pet.