159 Apartments for rent in West Sugar Creek, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
16 Units Available
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1305 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
1386 sqft
Located just minutes away from Shoppes at Davis Lakes and a short drive to nearby malls. Gated community with pet park, fitness center and shimmering pool. New appliances and bright, light-filled apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
19 Units Available
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1289 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bryce in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
$
10 Units Available
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Northwest University area of Charlotte. Easy access to Interstates 77, 85 and 485. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, w/d hookups. Amenities include pool, racquetball court, bbq/grill area and clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8454 Newfane Road
8454 Newfane Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1680 sqft
Turn key ready! This lovely 2 story home is well maintained and ready to move in!Featuring spacious and open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
5816 Hogan's Way Court
5816 Hogan's Way Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1473 sqft
Spacious home with great natural light. Walk in to a large great room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Nice kitchen with ample cabinet space & pantry.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5984 Cougar Lane
5984 Cougar Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
5984 Cougar Lane Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the sought after Huntington Ridge community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4513 Brandie Glen Road
4513 Brandie Glen Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1553 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of West Sugar Creek
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1399 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, designer appliances, custom kitchen and balconies. Garden tubs available in select units. Amenities include saltwater pool, pet wash station, covered car care and walking trail. Close to restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1391 sqft
Beautiful brick and vinyl exteriors with quaint and charming landscape. Well-lit interior spaces with fireplace, spacious seating areas, fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. Built-in bookshelves and large closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
950 sqft
Garden-style apartments with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets with extra storage, patio/balcony and washer-dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to I-85 and I-77.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11303 Sweetbriar Ridge Drive
11303 Sweetbriar Ridge Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2157 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8707 Michaw Court
8707 Michaw Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1657 sqft
3 Bed home in Mallard Creek Area - Subdivision: Oak Hill Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5428 Henderson Oaks Drive
5428 Henderson Oaks Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1299 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,299 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
6944 Brachnell View Drive
6944 Brachnell View Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,855
2157 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 17 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
12028 Mallard Ridge Drive
12028 Mallard Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,634
2019 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
9118 Laurel Ridge Trail
9118 Laurel Ridge Trail, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2510 sqft
This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the Davis Lake - Eastfield area. Awesome location just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
3900 Brownes Ferry Road
3900 Browne's Ferry Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1812 sqft
Comfortable home with almost 2000 square-feet! Awesome central location in north Charlotte! Situated on a corner lot in the Chestnut subdivision in the Davis Lake - Eastfield area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6316 W Sugar Creek Road
6316 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$3,000
1413 sqft
Commercial Space for lease along Prime Harris Blvd and Old Sugar Creek Intersection

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
4316 David Cox Road
4316 David Cox Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1891 sqft
***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS This Move-in ready 4 BR 2 BA home is impeccably well maintained and offers a cute front porch and foyer entrance to open concept living and dining room area.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4326 Hazlitt Court
4326 Hazlitt Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1628 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,628 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
7814 Meridale Forest Drive
7814 Meridale Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2370 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 15 - Built in 2018 - Fantastic split-bedroom RANCH with open floor plan has 3 BR, 2 baths, 2370 s.f. in Meridale subdivision.
West Sugar Creek
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to West Sugar Creek

Thinking about calling this sweet neighborhood home? Here's what you need to know about finding a place in West Sugar Creek:

When Should I Start Looking?

This area is in demand, so start your search for an apartment to rent about four to six weeks out from your proposed move-in dat . Your search won't take too terribly long, since there's a variety of places to call home in West Sugar Creek.

Where Should I Look?

The West Sugar Creek neighborhood has apartment rentals throughout town, but you'll find deals in the central and southern parts of the neighborhood. Enjoy some extra space with three-bedroom houses for rent.

What You Need to Move

You'll need the usual things to secure a house rental or an apartment in West Sugar Creek. Bring your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck stub. When you're serious, you'll need a cashier's or bank check. Expect to plunk down first month's rent and that good old security deposit, plus a little extra if you're bringing a pet.

Neighborhoods in West Sugar Creek

The areas within West Sugar Creek all have their own distinct amenities and advantages.

Westside: Closest to outdoor recreation areas and very stroll-able.

Northeast: East of West Sugar Creek Road and north of W.W.T. Harris Boulevard, this area is near most of the notable restaurants.

Southwest: Rental rates are some of the lowest in the neighborhood and closer to the University campus.

What's Done for Fun

Even though West Sugar Creek is on the smaller side, there's still plenty to keep you occupied. If shopping is your guilty pleasure, West Sugar Creek has the basics, but Charlotte is the big shop stop. You can stay satiated at Anthony's Caribbean Caf, the place to be happy, not worry and enjoy the primarily Jamaican conch fritters and Cuban roast pork. Zaxby's is an all-American eatery, where you can choose from fresh salads, fingers, wings and sandwiches for a relaxing pit stop.

Puckett's Farm Equipment has cold brews and some of the hottest music in North Carolina. There's live bluegrass, NASCAR on the big screens, open mic nights and dancing 'til the cows come home.

Most people can grasp what a Greenway is, but Dirtways? Turns out it's all in how you use the dirt in the Greenways until the city can get around to planting grass. These trails give users a more natural experience, like a chance to play in the mud puddles, jump small creeks in a single bound and hide in the tall grass around Walker Branch and McDowell Creek.

There's less dirt but more wet stuff on the Catawba River, gateway to the boat launches and canoe and kayak put-ins for the 1,107 acres of McDowell Nature Preserve. Take time for some peaceful fishing, camping and meandering on the seven miles of hiking trails.

