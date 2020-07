Amenities

Charming Ranch Just Minutes From Uptown For Rent - You do not want to miss this one. It will go fast. 2 Bedrooms and 1 large Bath home 4 minutes from Uptown. Quiet neighborhood. Home is open with original hardwoods, nice updates, spacious bedrooms, bright kitchen, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher are all included. Call today to set your appointment! 704-814-0461



(RLNE2554235)