Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6029 Brookhaven Road
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6029 Brookhaven Road
6029 Brookhaven Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6029 Brookhaven Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lawn care included! Great back deck and large back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6029 Brookhaven Road have any available units?
6029 Brookhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6029 Brookhaven Road have?
Some of 6029 Brookhaven Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6029 Brookhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Brookhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Brookhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 6029 Brookhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6029 Brookhaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 6029 Brookhaven Road offers parking.
Does 6029 Brookhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 Brookhaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Brookhaven Road have a pool?
No, 6029 Brookhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 6029 Brookhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 6029 Brookhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Brookhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6029 Brookhaven Road has units with dishwashers.
