All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 522 Tansy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
522 Tansy Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

522 Tansy Drive

522 Tansy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

522 Tansy Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home With Lots of Upgrades Near Huntersville Road
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,431 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to

(RLNE5094554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Tansy Drive have any available units?
522 Tansy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Tansy Drive have?
Some of 522 Tansy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Tansy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Tansy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Tansy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Tansy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 522 Tansy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 Tansy Drive offers parking.
Does 522 Tansy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Tansy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Tansy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 522 Tansy Drive has a pool.
Does 522 Tansy Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Tansy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Tansy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Tansy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte