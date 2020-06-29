Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
/
518 Tyson Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
518 Tyson Street
518 Tyson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
518 Tyson Street, Charlotte, NC 28209
Colonial Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
10 mins. to Uptown, walk to light rail, brand new kitchen, 2nd bath, on demand hot water heater, new dishwasher & stove, refinished hardwood floors, patio with pergola, large corner lot
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 518 Tyson Street have any available units?
518 Tyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 518 Tyson Street have?
Some of 518 Tyson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 518 Tyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 Tyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Tyson Street pet-friendly?
No, 518 Tyson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 518 Tyson Street offer parking?
No, 518 Tyson Street does not offer parking.
Does 518 Tyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Tyson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Tyson Street have a pool?
No, 518 Tyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 Tyson Street have accessible units?
No, 518 Tyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Tyson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Tyson Street has units with dishwashers.
