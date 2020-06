Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out this unique rental opportunity in historic 4th Ward in Uptown. This condo features 2 stories with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. There is a 4th room that could be used as a bedroom, office, or bonus room that makes this condo even better than anything else you will find in the area. This condo has an updated kitchen, newer floors, newer paint, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer, and a covered patio. Enjoy Fourth Ward Park and walk to everything else Uptown has to offer.