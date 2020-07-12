/
fourth ward
341 Apartments for rent in Fourth Ward, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$937
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1195 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
134 Units Available
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,038
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1046 sqft
Luxury high-rise uptown living complete with expansive views from your balcony and stylish wood cabinetry. Open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings. Practice putting green and large and small dog parks ensure fine living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,324
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1140 sqft
Amenities include saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Chef-inspired kitchens with energy-efficient appliances in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two blocks from a Charlotte B-Cycle station and less than a mile from Downtown Charlotte.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1052 sqft
Luxury community offers residents amenities like sundeck, parking and clubhouse. Units include details like large closets, patios and laundry. Located in excellent neighborhood, close to Mint Museum UPTOWN, McColl Center for Visual Art and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,051
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1153 sqft
Well-appointed one- and two-bedroom apartments in Charlotte's Fourth Ward, near Johnson and Wales University. All units have in-unit laundry facilities, dishwashers, patio/balconies, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1300 sqft
Upscale units have kitchen islands with bar seating and granite countertops. In-unit laundry area, along with espresso wood cabinetry and spacious walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community offers a carport and convenient on-site parking.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 W Trade Street Unit #708
710 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,495
838 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Uptown Living at its Finest! - This open floor plan studio unit has all you are looking for. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and views into the living room.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
427 W 8th Street - Apt 104
427 West 8th Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1062 sqft
1st Floor unit in Fourth Ward - Location, Location, Location! 1st Floor Unit in Fourth Ward. Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Baths home! Main level access with large patio & storage unit. Wonderful open floor plan; perfect for entertaining.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
715 N Graham St #406
715 North Graham Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2451 sqft
715 N Graham St #406 - Don't miss out on this 3 bed, 3 bath loft style condo in Uptown. Over 2,400 square feet, floor to ceiling windows, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, open floor plan and more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 N Church St
210 N Church St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,750
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 Center City Condo for rent - Property Id: 302707 The Avenue is located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Amazing views and outstanding amenities including 10th floor pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W. 7th Street #208
405 West 7th Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1201 sqft
Wonderful Location in historic 4th Ward ! - This beautiful, well maintained, move-in ready Condo features; 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes new granite countertops, new stainless steel gas stove, a serving bar, and plenty
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 N Tryon St Unit 317
127 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo in Uptown Charlotte!! - Coming soon!! This end unit condo is located in the historic Ivey's building and offers amazing City views with a prime location! Everything Charlotte has to offer is just steps out your
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
300 West 5th Street
300 West 5th Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Now Offering HALF OFF first month's rent*** Come check out this spacious, 1Bed/1Bath uptown property! The building has a fitness center, swimming pool, golf area, and more! Agent Remarks: You can apply online at: www.rpmcm.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
310 10th Street
310 West 10th Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1734 sqft
Fourth Ward townhome within walking distance to uptown Charlotte. Townhome is located on a beautiful wooded street and overlooks a lovely courtyard in the back. 3 bedrooms 3 baths plus bonus room for entertaining. Hardwood floors on main level.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
229 N Poplar Street
229 North Poplar Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
876 sqft
Fully furnished 2-bedroom condo in ever desirable 4th ward. Walk to work, parks, restaurants, museums, and grocery store. It is a hard location to beat! This 2 story, 2 bedroom unit located in historic St.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
517 North Graham Street
517 North Graham Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
947 sqft
Stunning two bedroom two and half bath condo in uptown Charlotte! Located in the back of the complex this first floor condo offers a modern kitchen with beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops, and a large living area.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
215 Pine Street
215 North Pine Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,260
1101 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Vue! 14th Floor Uptown Lofted condo - large gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, Granite, tile BS, & Breakfast Bar.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
718 W Trade Street
718 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPTOWN | GROUND LEVEL | 11ft CEILINGS | POOL & COURTYARD VIEW | 9FT WALL OF WINDOWS - Impressive, elegant, uptown condo at the popular Gateway Plaza on West Trade St.
Results within 1 mile of Fourth Ward
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
63 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
66 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
56 Units Available
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,175
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
