Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:45 PM

4014 Providence Road

4014 Providence Road · (704) 727-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4014 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Foxcroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome avaialbel 5/27. Upgraded units include hardwood-style flooring, designer lighting package, stainless steel appliances and new paint scheme. Private Patio or balcony, 2” faux wood blinds and washer/dryer included. Pinehurst on Providence has the best of both worlds: a quiet, serene retreat at the end of your day located in the center of all that Charlotte has to offer. Here you’ll find a comfortable neighborhood atmosphere that’s extremely convenient to the energy of Uptown Charlotte and SouthPark. Pinehurst puts you just 5 minutes from the heart of SouthPark, full of fashionable shops and eateries. With two and three bedroom townhomes with plenty of space, private patios, upgraded interiors and amenities like an Olympic-sized pool, everything you need is within reach. Price for a twelve month lease with immediate move-in, other terms available, price will vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Providence Road have any available units?
4014 Providence Road has a unit available for $1,353 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Providence Road have?
Some of 4014 Providence Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Providence Road currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Providence Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Providence Road pet-friendly?
No, 4014 Providence Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4014 Providence Road offer parking?
No, 4014 Providence Road does not offer parking.
Does 4014 Providence Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4014 Providence Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Providence Road have a pool?
Yes, 4014 Providence Road has a pool.
Does 4014 Providence Road have accessible units?
No, 4014 Providence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Providence Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Providence Road has units with dishwashers.
