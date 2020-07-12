/
/
/
foxcroft
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
376 Apartments for rent in Foxcroft, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1072 sqft
This relaxing community features a cabana at the pool, on-site clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Plenty of shopping to enjoy along Providence Road.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,213
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
50 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,293
753 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
158 Units Available
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1591 sqft
Discover Element SouthPark. This brand new community delivers a wide selection of great amenities including convenient on-site parking options, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,016
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3405 Colony Crossing Dr
3405 Colony Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Charming South Park Condo - Charming SouthPark Condo (RLNE4863353)
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4905 Ashley Park Lane
4905 Ashley Park Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
620 sqft
Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for a showing. Welcome home to Solis Sharon Square, an elegant apartment community centrally located in SouthPark, a premier entertainment and shopping destination in Charlotte, NC.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4126 Providence Road
4126 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1015 sqft
Two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome apartment. Upgraded units include hardwood-style flooring, designer lighting package, stainless steel appliances and new paint scheme. Private Patio or balcony, 2” faux wood blinds and washer/dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3922 Providence Road
3922 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1015 sqft
Two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome apartment. Upgraded units include hardwood-style flooring, designer lighting package, stainless steel appliances and new paint scheme. Private Patio or balcony, 2” faux wood blinds and washer/dryer included.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
3444 Stettler View Road
3444 Stettler View Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1485 sqft
This townhome has it all--fabulous location, awesome layout and an upgraded interior! Located in the desirable South Hill subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Foxcroft
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
3 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1049 sqft
Phillip's Place and SouthPark Mall are just minutes from this property. Stay active with amenities like a tennis court, swimming pool and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
11 Units Available
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,130
2141 sqft
Meticulously designed to offer an elevated lifestyle unlike any other, Draper Place introduces a transitional design that thoughtfully blends the historical context of Charlotte's coveted Elizabeth neighborhood with all the essentials of today's
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1295 sqft
Great location close to Myers Park and groceries, shops and dining. Thirty floor plans to choose from, with open layouts and modern design. Community has a new yoga studio and direct access parking garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
28 Units Available
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,157
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1038 sqft
Near Southpark Shopping Center, with easy access to public transportation on Colony Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet, wooded setting with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers and patio/balconies. Amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
201 Units Available
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,055
1918 sqft
There is just no comparison when it comes to other apartments in SouthPark. The Hazel offers an unsurpassed level of living indulgences.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated August 20 at 01:07am
16 Units Available
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1221 sqft
Amenity-rich apartments south of downtown Charlotte. Easy access to Uptown and Lake Norman via I-77 and I-485. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two-level health club and yoga/barre studio. Residences feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4625 Piedmont Row Dr #307
4625 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in the heart of SouthPark, 3rd floor unit! - This Condo features; 2 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes a large island and granite countertops, Beautiful wood flooring in main areas, walk-in closets,
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1337 Cavendish Court
1337 Cavendish Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2305 sqft
Updated 4/3 Split Level in Providence Park w/ Fenced Yard - Updated 4 bed/3 full bath split level in Providence Park/Cotswold area with fenced in back yard oasis! Well kept landscaping included in the rental rate.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2044 Sharon Lane
2044 Sharon Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2124 sqft
Beautiful Unique Home in Foxcroft! - Beautiful Foxcroft home that features great space and a unique layout. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the home and tile in bathroom and sunroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306
4620 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southpark - Piedmont Row - Fully furnished 2 BR/2BA split bedroom plan with spectacular views. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island and cooking/entertaining necessities. Pre-finished wood flooring in living areas.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5016 Sardis Rd Apt C
5016 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
The perfect Southpark location! Right between uptown and Ballantyne this condo is also walking distance to dining and shopping including the newly renovated Fresh Market.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1261 Realta Drive
1261 Realta Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2425 sqft
This Spectacular Upscale Ultra-Contemporary Smart Home in ReAlta was Built (2018) by one of Charlotte's Premiere Custom Builders, Chelsea Building Group, Live Exceptionally! This Smart High-Performance 3 Bedroom 3.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCWeddington, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCWaxhaw, NC