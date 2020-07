Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Gated community close to Uptown and UNCC, this end unit townhome has 2 bedrooms upstairs each with their own full bath and TONS of storage! Downstairs is a large family room with gas fireplace, dining room and all white kitchen and laundry room plus a convenient 1/2 bath. Cute patio area overlooks the community pool. Everything is new and updated: fresh paint, brand new carpet and wood-look floors. Two dedicated parking spaces.