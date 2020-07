Ashford Place.

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Utilities: Trash

Application Fee: $50 money order per applicant over the age of 18

Deposit: Applicants with approved credit have a deposit of $100. Approved with conditions equate to a security deposit in the amount of ½ month or 1 months rent.

Move-in Fees: Administrative fee $150