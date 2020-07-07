All apartments in Charlotte
2218 Wilson Avenue
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

2218 Wilson Avenue

2218 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2218 Wilson Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Approved application accepted. Not available till Mid May. Tenant occupied, showings must be approved 24 hr notice needed. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. All electric. Fresh paint, polished floors. Ready late April or early May. Very affordable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
2218 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2218 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2218 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2218 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2218 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2218 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 Wilson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 Wilson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

