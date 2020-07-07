2218 Wilson Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208 Westerly Hills
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Approved application accepted. Not available till Mid May. Tenant occupied, showings must be approved 24 hr notice needed. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. All electric. Fresh paint, polished floors. Ready late April or early May. Very affordable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2218 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
2218 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2218 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.