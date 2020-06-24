Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 221 Fannie Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
221 Fannie Circle
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
221 Fannie Circle
221 Fannie Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
221 Fannie Circle, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
221 Fannie Circle Available 04/01/19 Coming Soon! Cozy 2 Bedroom for Rent Grier Hieghts! - Coming soon do not miss out on this opportunity to rent your dream home! Call for more information today.
(RLNE4743081)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Fannie Circle have any available units?
221 Fannie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 221 Fannie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
221 Fannie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Fannie Circle pet-friendly?
No, 221 Fannie Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 221 Fannie Circle offer parking?
No, 221 Fannie Circle does not offer parking.
Does 221 Fannie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Fannie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Fannie Circle have a pool?
No, 221 Fannie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 221 Fannie Circle have accessible units?
No, 221 Fannie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Fannie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Fannie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Fannie Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Fannie Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte