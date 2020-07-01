1805 East 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204 Elizabeth
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Charming apartment in a four unit brick building. Walk to dozens of local restaurants and shops in Elizabeth and Midwood. Live minutes from all main hospitals and uptown Charlotte. Central air and heat. All appliances including washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 E 8th Street have any available units?
1805 E 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 E 8th Street have?
Some of 1805 E 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 E 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 E 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.