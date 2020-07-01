All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1805 E 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1805 E 8th Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

1805 E 8th Street

1805 East 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1805 East 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Charming apartment in a four unit brick building. Walk to dozens of local restaurants and shops in Elizabeth and Midwood. Live minutes from all main hospitals and uptown Charlotte. Central air and heat. All appliances including washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 E 8th Street have any available units?
1805 E 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 E 8th Street have?
Some of 1805 E 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 E 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 E 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 E 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1805 E 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1805 E 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1805 E 8th Street offers parking.
Does 1805 E 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 E 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 E 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1805 E 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 E 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 E 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 E 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 E 8th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte