All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9430 N Lenox Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9430 N Lenox Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9430 N Lenox Ave

9430 N Lenox Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9430 N Lenox Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7769d6017 ----
These beautifully finished townhomes feature warm neutral interior paint, and lots of natural light throughout.

You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom
with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, and semi private back patio you can grill on.

Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1495.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $1045.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1475
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Genesis Crossing
Square Footage: 1500
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1
House Number: 9430
Bathroom: 2.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Service or companion animals only
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none

Gas Fireplace
Laundry Area Inside
No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 N Lenox Ave have any available units?
9430 N Lenox Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9430 N Lenox Ave have?
Some of 9430 N Lenox Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9430 N Lenox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9430 N Lenox Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 N Lenox Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9430 N Lenox Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9430 N Lenox Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9430 N Lenox Ave offers parking.
Does 9430 N Lenox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9430 N Lenox Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 N Lenox Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9430 N Lenox Ave has a pool.
Does 9430 N Lenox Ave have accessible units?
No, 9430 N Lenox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 N Lenox Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9430 N Lenox Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary