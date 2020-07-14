Ashton Place

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Max Weight: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.