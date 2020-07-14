All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Ashton Place

414 W 89th St · (816) 203-0756
Location

414 W 89th St, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504B · Avail. Sep 29

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 430A · Avail. Sep 29

$760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton Place.

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Ashton Place has 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments ranging in size from 616 to 942 sq.ft. Located in the center school district & Close to The Waldo & Ward parkway shopping districts, Close to Parks, Recreational facilities & Easy access to Ridekc. Minutes from Leawood Plaza & Brookside.We look forward to hearing from you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Max Weight: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashton Place have any available units?
Ashton Place has 2 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashton Place have?
Some of Ashton Place's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton Place is pet friendly.
Does Ashton Place offer parking?
Yes, Ashton Place offers parking.
Does Ashton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton Place have a pool?
Yes, Ashton Place has a pool.
Does Ashton Place have accessible units?
No, Ashton Place does not have accessible units.
Does Ashton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
