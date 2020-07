Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage hot tub media room accessible garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments game room golf room google fiber guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving pool table putting green shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

The Grand is new-age luxury at its finest. The 21-story tower of our Kansas City, MO apartments offers extensive amenities and high-tech features paired with an unbeatable location in the downtown area.



Elevate your living one block north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District with the city's highest rooftop pool or ride the KC Streetcar to the River Market, Crossroads Arts District, and Crown Center Plaza. The Grand features an urban point of view with executive suites, one bedroom, two bedroom, and penthouse floor plans.



Call and schedule your personalized virtual tour of our luxury, pet-friendly Downtown Kansas City apartments for rent.