8111 Olive Street

2 - 3 bedroom home available. 3rd bedroom is very small. This home has many recent updates, including new paint, carpet, light fixtures, kitchen and more! Center District and located on a quiet, dead end street. Main floor laundry/mud room, and an unfinished basement. Yes, it is boarded up as it has been in rehab and will stay boarded until rented. Mechanicals and kitchen appliances placed at move in.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee

$675 rent / $675 deposit

$250 pet fee, inquire within



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.