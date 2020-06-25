All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:04 PM

8111 Olive Street

8111 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

8111 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 - 3 bedroom home available. 3rd bedroom is very small. This home has many recent updates, including new paint, carpet, light fixtures, kitchen and more! Center District and located on a quiet, dead end street. Main floor laundry/mud room, and an unfinished basement. Yes, it is boarded up as it has been in rehab and will stay boarded until rented. Mechanicals and kitchen appliances placed at move in.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee
$675 rent / $675 deposit
$250 pet fee, inquire within

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 Olive Street have any available units?
8111 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8111 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
8111 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8111 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 8111 Olive Street offer parking?
No, 8111 Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 8111 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 8111 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 8111 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 8111 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8111 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8111 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8111 Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.
