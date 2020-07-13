The Hills Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments google fiber guest parking internet access pool table trash valet

Welcome to The Hills Apartment! We offer North River Living at it's finest in North Kansas City, Missouri! If you are looking for a high-quality apartment home in the North Land, you've come to the right place! Here at The Hills we offer luxury apartment homes with granite counter tops, new fixtures, and new flooring! We also supply washer and dryers in the 2 and 3-bedroom apartments!



With our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes, you are sure to find the exact space that fits your lifestyle and needs in North Kansas City, Missouri! The Hills Apartment is not only pet friendly, but we offer you an outdoor seasonal pool, 24 hour fitness center, movie theater room, and playground!

Conveniently located right off of 169 highway we are minutes away from Downtown Kansas City, the shopping centers of Zona Rosa, and Kansas City International Airport! With easy access to all major interstates and highways, you will get where you need to be, when you need to be there, and fast!



