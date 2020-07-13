All apartments in Kansas City
The Hills Apartments

525 NW 55th Ter · (816) 272-4881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64118
Williamsburg

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hills Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
internet access
pool table
trash valet
Welcome to The Hills Apartment! We offer North River Living at it's finest in North Kansas City, Missouri! If you are looking for a high-quality apartment home in the North Land, you've come to the right place! Here at The Hills we offer luxury apartment homes with granite counter tops, new fixtures, and new flooring! We also supply washer and dryers in the 2 and 3-bedroom apartments!

With our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes, you are sure to find the exact space that fits your lifestyle and needs in North Kansas City, Missouri! The Hills Apartment is not only pet friendly, but we offer you an outdoor seasonal pool, 24 hour fitness center, movie theater room, and playground!
Conveniently located right off of 169 highway we are minutes away from Downtown Kansas City, the shopping centers of Zona Rosa, and Kansas City International Airport! With easy access to all major interstates and highways, you will get where you need to be, when you need to be there, and fast!

Come visit us t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100, $200 & $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $30 (1 bedroom), $35 (2 bedroom) includes water, sewer, trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month first pet, $15/month additional pet
restrictions: no breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hills Apartments have any available units?
The Hills Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hills Apartments have?
Some of The Hills Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does The Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hills Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does The Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
