7208 Lydia Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

7208 Lydia Ave

7208 Lydia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 1,948 Sq ft property was built in 1948 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome Must have a 4 bedroom voucher or meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 Lydia Ave have any available units?
7208 Lydia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7208 Lydia Ave have?
Some of 7208 Lydia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 Lydia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Lydia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Lydia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7208 Lydia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7208 Lydia Ave offer parking?
No, 7208 Lydia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7208 Lydia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Lydia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Lydia Ave have a pool?
No, 7208 Lydia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Lydia Ave have accessible units?
No, 7208 Lydia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Lydia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7208 Lydia Ave has units with dishwashers.

