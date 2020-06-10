All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Oaks at Prairie View

8031 NW Milrey Dr · (816) 205-8697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO 64152
Platte Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6807-T03 · Avail. Aug 14

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 8037-B01 · Avail. Aug 14

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 8020-B01 · Avail. Aug 21

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Oaks at Prairie View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy the best in apartment living at The Oaks At Prairie View! Our community offers quality apartment living in Kansas City. MO.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100* (1 bedroom), $200* (2 bedroom), $400* (3 bedroom) *Additional deposit may be required
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Flat rate for water, trash, sewer, pest control: 1 Bedroom - $70 2 Bedroom - $90 3 Bedroom - $105
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: No breed/weight restrictions with pet interviews.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Oaks at Prairie View have any available units?
The Oaks at Prairie View has 3 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Oaks at Prairie View have?
Some of The Oaks at Prairie View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Oaks at Prairie View currently offering any rent specials?
The Oaks at Prairie View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Oaks at Prairie View pet-friendly?
Yes, The Oaks at Prairie View is pet friendly.
Does The Oaks at Prairie View offer parking?
Yes, The Oaks at Prairie View offers parking.
Does The Oaks at Prairie View have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Oaks at Prairie View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Oaks at Prairie View have a pool?
Yes, The Oaks at Prairie View has a pool.
Does The Oaks at Prairie View have accessible units?
No, The Oaks at Prairie View does not have accessible units.
Does The Oaks at Prairie View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Oaks at Prairie View has units with dishwashers.
