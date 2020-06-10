The Oaks at Prairie View

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100* (1 bedroom), $200* (2 bedroom), $400* (3 bedroom) *Additional deposit may be required
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Flat rate for water, trash, sewer, pest control:
1 Bedroom - $70
2 Bedroom - $90
3 Bedroom - $105
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: No breed/weight restrictions with pet interviews.