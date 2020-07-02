Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
/
608 East 108th Street
608 East 108th Street
608 East 108th Street
Report This Listing
Location
608 East 108th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Red Bridge North
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
3 bed 3 bath with in ground pool and outdoor kitchen fully furnished for rent short term or long term.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kansas-city-mo?lid=13182934
(RLNE5677763)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 East 108th Street have any available units?
608 East 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 608 East 108th Street have?
Some of 608 East 108th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 608 East 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 East 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 East 108th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 East 108th Street is pet friendly.
Does 608 East 108th Street offer parking?
Yes, 608 East 108th Street offers parking.
Does 608 East 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 East 108th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 East 108th Street have a pool?
Yes, 608 East 108th Street has a pool.
Does 608 East 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 608 East 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 East 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 East 108th Street has units with dishwashers.
