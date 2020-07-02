All apartments in Kansas City
608 East 108th Street

Location

608 East 108th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Red Bridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
3 bed 3 bath with in ground pool and outdoor kitchen fully furnished for rent short term or long term.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kansas-city-mo?lid=13182934

(RLNE5677763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

