Kansas City, MO
5439 N Lydia Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

5439 N Lydia Ave

5439 North Lydia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5439 North Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64118
Davidson

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Schedule here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/887956?source=marketing
Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home with a finished basement. Over 2000 square feet of living space. Fresh paint through out and hard wood floors upstairs. New carpet in the finished basement. Basement has wonderful new lighting installed and half bath, perfect for a whole second living area or "man cave." All kitchen appliances included!! This home sits in a great safe neighborhood. Fenced in backyard. One car garage garage with garage door opener. Don't miss this one!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4850863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 N Lydia Ave have any available units?
5439 N Lydia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5439 N Lydia Ave have?
Some of 5439 N Lydia Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 N Lydia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5439 N Lydia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 N Lydia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5439 N Lydia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5439 N Lydia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5439 N Lydia Ave offers parking.
Does 5439 N Lydia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 N Lydia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 N Lydia Ave have a pool?
No, 5439 N Lydia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5439 N Lydia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5439 N Lydia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 N Lydia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5439 N Lydia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
