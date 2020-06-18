5439 N Lydia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LEASE PENDING - Schedule here:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/887956?source=marketing

Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.



This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home with a finished basement. Over 2000 square feet of living space. Fresh paint through out and hard wood floors upstairs. New carpet in the finished basement. Basement has wonderful new lighting installed and half bath, perfect for a whole second living area or "man cave." All kitchen appliances included!! This home sits in a great safe neighborhood. Fenced in backyard. One car garage garage with garage door opener. Don't miss this one!!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



