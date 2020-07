The Reserve At Barry

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court yoga accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments lobby online portal

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Under new management by PRG Real Estate! Now offering newly renovated apartment homes including new kitchens and bathrooms with granite countertops. Our plush, 75-acre community offers unique 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes and villas for rent. Centrally located with easy access to I-29, 152 Highway, I-35, and I-435, you are just minutes away from major employers, the Zona Rosa shopping center, and other area attractions. We are located in the award-winning Park Hill School District. Our extensive amenity package includes two swimming pools, a sand volleyball court, a well-equipped fitness center, laundry centers, and a resident clubhouse with WiFi.