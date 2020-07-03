All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

Cleopatra

3425 Locust St · (816) 205-8687
Location

3425 Locust St, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 18

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 20

$806

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cleopatra.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Cleopatra and its twin neighbor Alexander are Prairie Style residences built in the 1920's. Their distinctive facades contain sweeping horizontal bands of stucco and masonry capped by expansive clay tile roofs, which extend to offer shade to the broad 2-story porches overlooking the quiet, tree-lined sidewalks of Locust Street. Alexander and Cleopatra were renovated in 2013 with a modern aesthetic that includes stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry complemented by color-coordinating accent tile.

Cleopatra is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking lot a few blocks away: Price may vary.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cleopatra have any available units?
Cleopatra has 3 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Cleopatra have?
Some of Cleopatra's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cleopatra currently offering any rent specials?
Cleopatra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cleopatra pet-friendly?
Yes, Cleopatra is pet friendly.
Does Cleopatra offer parking?
Yes, Cleopatra offers parking.
Does Cleopatra have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cleopatra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cleopatra have a pool?
Yes, Cleopatra has a pool.
Does Cleopatra have accessible units?
No, Cleopatra does not have accessible units.
Does Cleopatra have units with dishwashers?
No, Cleopatra does not have units with dishwashers.
