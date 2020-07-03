3425 Locust St, Kansas City, MO 64109 North Hyde Park
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 18
$805
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 20
$806
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 106 · Avail. now
$850
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cleopatra.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Cleopatra and its twin neighbor Alexander are Prairie Style residences built in the 1920's. Their distinctive facades contain sweeping horizontal bands of stucco and masonry capped by expansive clay tile roofs, which extend to offer shade to the broad 2-story porches overlooking the quiet, tree-lined sidewalks of Locust Street. Alexander and Cleopatra were renovated in 2013 with a modern aesthetic that includes stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry complemented by color-coordinating accent tile.
Cleopatra is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking lot a few blocks away: Price may vary.