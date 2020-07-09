All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:01 AM

5417 Woodland Ave

5417 Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5417 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated bungalow near Rockurst College. Plenty of off street parking. Deck off back, and nice porch in front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Woodland Ave have any available units?
5417 Woodland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5417 Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Woodland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5417 Woodland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5417 Woodland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5417 Woodland Ave offers parking.
Does 5417 Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Woodland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 5417 Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 5417 Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5417 Woodland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5417 Woodland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5417 Woodland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

