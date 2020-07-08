511 Van Brunt Boulevard

Amenities

Gorgeous remodel of this 2nd & 3rd level of a duplex in the heart of the Historic Northeast!

Top to bottom, enjoy a fresh renovation with original touches from this 1928 space! Caseless archways make a beautiful impact on your living and dining room, with oversized rooms expanding the length of your floor!

Fresh, white walls with grey carpet keep it light and airy in the living room, while the dining room and kitchen offer LVT flooring for durability and cleanup!

The kitchen brings you new cabinets, countertop and an updated SS appliance package of refrigerator, dishwasher, range and over the range microwave!!

Off the living room you have your own private SUNROOM! New windows throughout with white walls and gorgeous blue trim. Enjoy this space all year!

Full bath with new finishes and plumbing throughout! New vanity with sleek grey tile!

2 bedrooms on the main level with a 3rd bedroom option on your own 2nd level! This bonus room would also make a great play room, additional closet or storage!

1 car detached garage and additional off-street parking if needed!

Washer & dryer provided and shared with the other unit.

Central heat and AC! New windows!

$30/month additional water fee, tenants pay their own gas and electricity!

Close to all that KC has to offer! Minutes to Downtown, River Market, KCU of Medicine & Biosciences. Easy highway access!

Serious inquiries only - clean rental history and background required. Owner is not currently on a voucher program.