Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:39 PM

511 Van Brunt Boulevard

511 Van Brunt Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

511 Van Brunt Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodel of this 2nd & 3rd level of a duplex in the heart of the Historic Northeast!
Top to bottom, enjoy a fresh renovation with original touches from this 1928 space! Caseless archways make a beautiful impact on your living and dining room, with oversized rooms expanding the length of your floor!
Fresh, white walls with grey carpet keep it light and airy in the living room, while the dining room and kitchen offer LVT flooring for durability and cleanup!
The kitchen brings you new cabinets, countertop and an updated SS appliance package of refrigerator, dishwasher, range and over the range microwave!!
Off the living room you have your own private SUNROOM! New windows throughout with white walls and gorgeous blue trim. Enjoy this space all year!
Full bath with new finishes and plumbing throughout! New vanity with sleek grey tile!
2 bedrooms on the main level with a 3rd bedroom option on your own 2nd level! This bonus room would also make a great play room, additional closet or storage!
1 car detached garage and additional off-street parking if needed!
Washer & dryer provided and shared with the other unit.
Central heat and AC! New windows!
$30/month additional water fee, tenants pay their own gas and electricity!
Close to all that KC has to offer! Minutes to Downtown, River Market, KCU of Medicine & Biosciences. Easy highway access!
Serious inquiries only - clean rental history and background required. Owner is not currently on a voucher program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Van Brunt Boulevard have any available units?
511 Van Brunt Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Van Brunt Boulevard have?
Some of 511 Van Brunt Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Van Brunt Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
511 Van Brunt Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Van Brunt Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 511 Van Brunt Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 511 Van Brunt Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 511 Van Brunt Boulevard offers parking.
Does 511 Van Brunt Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Van Brunt Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Van Brunt Boulevard have a pool?
No, 511 Van Brunt Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 511 Van Brunt Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 511 Van Brunt Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Van Brunt Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Van Brunt Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

