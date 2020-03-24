Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4418 Pennsylvania Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4418 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4418 Pennsylvania Ave
4418 Pennsylvania Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Plaza Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4418 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60b85be0e0 ----
Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $0.74
Deposit: 500
Floor Size: 1,150 sqft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4418 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4418 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary