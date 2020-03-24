All apartments in Kansas City
Location

4418 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60b85be0e0 ----
Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $0.74
Deposit: 500
Floor Size: 1,150 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4418 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4418 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4418 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4418 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
