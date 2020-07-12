/
plaza westport
263 Apartments for rent in Plaza Westport, Kansas City, MO
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Last updated July 10 at 02:40pm
8 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4532 Broadway Unit 1N
4532 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$895
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Plaza Studio Condo in Fantastic Location 1.5 blocks to Entertainment - This beautifully remodeled Studio Condo is a totally Furnished and ready to move in. The Unit includes everything you would need to live in down to the silverware.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4445 Washington St, Apt # 203
4445 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
875 sqft
Washer/dryer in unit. Gated parking - Secure entry - Grill and Fire pit
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
10 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
167 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Last updated July 11 at 05:52pm
5 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Last updated July 10 at 10:53pm
Contact for Availability
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
24 Units Available
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$795
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
938 sqft
Historic, Spanish Revival Style building, with Downtown minutes away via I-35. Recently renovated interiors feature granite counters, air conditioning, a fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly green community. 24-hr gym.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
22 Units Available
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
16 Units Available
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
553 sqft
Lovely updated one bedroom in stately brick building. Contemporary features like subway tile and modern bathroom sink. Hardwood floors, tons of light, entry closet with ceiling fans in living and bedroom, plus breakfast nook.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
5 Units Available
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$716
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
558 sqft
Pet-friendly, newly remodeled studio and one-bedroom apartments are near city bus lines, easy access to major freeways and Historic Hyde Park. Recently remodeled with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, controlled entrance access and off-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
2 Units Available
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
932 sqft
Newly Renovated property at 38th and Warwick is where you want to live.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
