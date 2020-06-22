All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4221 East 54th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4221 East 54th Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4221 East 54th Street

4221 East 54th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4221 East 54th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5108659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 East 54th Street have any available units?
4221 East 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4221 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4221 East 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4221 East 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4221 East 54th Street offer parking?
No, 4221 East 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4221 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 4221 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4221 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 4221 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 East 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 East 54th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary