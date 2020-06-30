All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

4167 Hardesty Ave

4167 Hardesty Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4167 Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 936 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. Refrigerator and Stove included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

