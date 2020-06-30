4167 Hardesty Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 936 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. Refrigerator and Stove included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity