Kansas City, MO
3412 E 93rd St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:33 AM

3412 E 93rd St

3412 East 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3412 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Hidden Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful ranch backs up to wooded Wooded lot. Completely remodeled 3BD 1BA with main floor laundry hookups is a must see!

$750 Rent
$750 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 E 93rd St have any available units?
3412 E 93rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 E 93rd St have?
Some of 3412 E 93rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 E 93rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3412 E 93rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 E 93rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 E 93rd St is pet friendly.
Does 3412 E 93rd St offer parking?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not offer parking.
Does 3412 E 93rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 E 93rd St have a pool?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3412 E 93rd St have accessible units?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 E 93rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
