Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3412 E 93rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3412 E 93rd St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3412 E 93rd St
3412 East 93rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3412 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Hidden Valley
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful ranch backs up to wooded Wooded lot. Completely remodeled 3BD 1BA with main floor laundry hookups is a must see!
$750 Rent
$750 Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3412 E 93rd St have any available units?
3412 E 93rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3412 E 93rd St have?
Some of 3412 E 93rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3412 E 93rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3412 E 93rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 E 93rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 E 93rd St is pet friendly.
Does 3412 E 93rd St offer parking?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not offer parking.
Does 3412 E 93rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 E 93rd St have a pool?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3412 E 93rd St have accessible units?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 E 93rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 E 93rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary