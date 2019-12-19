301 Northeast 115 Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

This 3 bedroom home in the Northland, off N. Oak will surprise you! It has been completely remodeled throughout. New flooring, new windows, new paint, new kitchen, and a new bathroom have been added. Absolutely everything is new! Kitchen appliances provided at move in. 2 car detached garage with manual doors. Laundry hookups in the main floor mud room. This property will also have central air. There is a basement, although not meant to be used. Corner lot, quiet area.



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$1,050.00 rent / $1000 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.