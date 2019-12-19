All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 3 2019

301 Northeast 115 Street

301 NE 115 St · No Longer Available
Location

301 NE 115 St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home in the Northland, off N. Oak will surprise you! It has been completely remodeled throughout. New flooring, new windows, new paint, new kitchen, and a new bathroom have been added. Absolutely everything is new! Kitchen appliances provided at move in. 2 car detached garage with manual doors. Laundry hookups in the main floor mud room. This property will also have central air. There is a basement, although not meant to be used. Corner lot, quiet area.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$1,050.00 rent / $1000 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 301 Northeast 115 Street have any available units?
301 Northeast 115 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Northeast 115 Street have?
Some of 301 Northeast 115 Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Northeast 115 Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Northeast 115 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Northeast 115 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Northeast 115 Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 Northeast 115 Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Northeast 115 Street offers parking.
Does 301 Northeast 115 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Northeast 115 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Northeast 115 Street have a pool?
No, 301 Northeast 115 Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Northeast 115 Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Northeast 115 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Northeast 115 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Northeast 115 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
