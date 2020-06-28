All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2808 Monroe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2808 Monroe Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:16 PM

2808 Monroe Avenue

2808 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2808 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Ingleside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

This property allows for self guided showings. To schedule a showing of this property please call 816-323-0399.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with street parking. Roomy house with Fresh paint, hard wood flooring, large closets, unfinished rock basement for sealed storage only, fenced backyard, includes fridge, oven, dishwasher, and washer and dryer hookups.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies (Every, Spire and KC Water) if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. Non-refundable pet fee required for each pet $350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $749, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $749, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
2808 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 2808 Monroe Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
No, 2808 Monroe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2808 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 2808 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2808 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 Monroe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary