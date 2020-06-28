2808 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



This property allows for self guided showings. To schedule a showing of this property please call 816-323-0399.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with street parking. Roomy house with Fresh paint, hard wood flooring, large closets, unfinished rock basement for sealed storage only, fenced backyard, includes fridge, oven, dishwasher, and washer and dryer hookups.



We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies (Every, Spire and KC Water) if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.



Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days. Non-refundable pet fee required for each pet $350.00.



