Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:11 AM

2745 Holmes Street - A

2745 Holmes Street · (816) 885-1964
Location

2745 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
This incredible room share opportunity is walkable to the UMKC professional schools of Medical, Nursing, Pharmacy and Dental! Also near Hospital Hill with Children's Mercy Hospital!

ALL utilities included, along with Free Google Fiber for internet!!

The main floor features a sprawling front porch along this quiet block with beautiful surrounding homes and mature trees. The entryway greets you with floor to ceiling built-in storage and gorgeous Encaustic tile!
This space will give you all you need:

~10ft.+ ceilings
~Original crown molding
~Decorative fireplace
~Large dining room
~Trendy bath with walk-in shower
~Oversized kitchen with wall to wall cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances (microwave, range and fridge).
~Full-size W/D provided and large mudroom!

The single rooms can be rented for $700/mo or you can have both bedrooms on the main floor for $1500/mo!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Holmes Street - A have any available units?
2745 Holmes Street - A has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 Holmes Street - A have?
Some of 2745 Holmes Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Holmes Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Holmes Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Holmes Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Holmes Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2745 Holmes Street - A offer parking?
No, 2745 Holmes Street - A does not offer parking.
Does 2745 Holmes Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Holmes Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Holmes Street - A have a pool?
No, 2745 Holmes Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Holmes Street - A have accessible units?
No, 2745 Holmes Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Holmes Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 Holmes Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
