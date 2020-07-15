2745 Holmes Street - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry google fiber internet access

This incredible room share opportunity is walkable to the UMKC professional schools of Medical, Nursing, Pharmacy and Dental! Also near Hospital Hill with Children's Mercy Hospital!



ALL utilities included, along with Free Google Fiber for internet!!



The main floor features a sprawling front porch along this quiet block with beautiful surrounding homes and mature trees. The entryway greets you with floor to ceiling built-in storage and gorgeous Encaustic tile!

This space will give you all you need:



~10ft.+ ceilings

~Original crown molding

~Decorative fireplace

~Large dining room

~Trendy bath with walk-in shower

~Oversized kitchen with wall to wall cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances (microwave, range and fridge).

~Full-size W/D provided and large mudroom!



The single rooms can be rented for $700/mo or you can have both bedrooms on the main floor for $1500/mo!!