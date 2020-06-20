Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1920 Lister Ave
1920 Lister Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1920 Lister Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedrooms
1 bath
Large yard with shed
Office Street parking
Great neighborhood
New plumbing
Please go to our website to complete an application for this property.
www.nalamanagement.com
Updated spacious bungalow
New carpet
Formal dinning room
Newer siding and roof
Office Street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1920 Lister Ave have any available units?
1920 Lister Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1920 Lister Ave have?
Some of 1920 Lister Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1920 Lister Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Lister Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Lister Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Lister Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1920 Lister Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Lister Ave does offer parking.
Does 1920 Lister Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Lister Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Lister Ave have a pool?
No, 1920 Lister Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Lister Ave have accessible units?
No, 1920 Lister Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Lister Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Lister Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
