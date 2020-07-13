All apartments in Kansas City
Brownhardt
Brownhardt

801 E Armour Blvd · (816) 239-2059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0506 · Avail. now

$760

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Aug 20

$765

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 0806 · Avail. Jul 30

$785

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0705 · Avail. Aug 1

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0607 · Avail. Aug 28

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 0608 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brownhardt.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
on-site laundry
Historic buildings, vintage details, and modern renovated interiors: Mac Properties offers dynamic urban living in Hyde Park, one of Kansas City's most culturally rich neighborhoods. The neighborhood streets boast classic architecture, charming boutiques and eclectic dining. Parks and green spaces offer bike paths for active lifestyles while picnic grounds are perfect for enjoying sunny days. And, the bus line or nearby highways connect you with any destination in the city: shop and dine at nearby Country Club Plaza, stroll the market vendors along River Market or savor an evening out in the Power and Light District. Situated close to convenience stores, banks, hospitals and universities, this is a neighborhood that offers ease, style and the ultimate in city living.

The Brownhardt is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Gated lot a few blocks away: Price may vary.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brownhardt have any available units?
Brownhardt has 16 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Brownhardt have?
Some of Brownhardt's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brownhardt currently offering any rent specials?
Brownhardt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brownhardt pet-friendly?
Yes, Brownhardt is pet friendly.
Does Brownhardt offer parking?
Yes, Brownhardt offers parking.
Does Brownhardt have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brownhardt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brownhardt have a pool?
Yes, Brownhardt has a pool.
Does Brownhardt have accessible units?
No, Brownhardt does not have accessible units.
Does Brownhardt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brownhardt has units with dishwashers.
